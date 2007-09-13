BMC Capital Provides $1.4M Loan for Westgate Square in Littleton, CO

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on August 9, 2007, that it originated a $1,420,000 loan for the refinance of Westgate Square, a 3-unit multi-tenant property located at 10251 West Bowles Avenue In Littleton, CO.



“This property was a triple net leased facility located in a very good area albeit in a mostly vacant shopping center,” says Mike Callis, a Vice President at BMC Capital’s Phoenix office. “Even during a very trying financial market, BMC Capital was able to provide the borrower with the most aggressive rate fixed for 5-years and a30-year amortization.”



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance commercial loans in the Southwest and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP

BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.



