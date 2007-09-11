BMC Capital Provides $800,000 Loan for AutoZone in Sacramento, CA

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2007 -- BMC Capital announced on August 22, 2007, that it originated an $800,000 loan for the refinance of AutoZone, a single-tenant retail property located at 2160 El Camino Avenue in Sacramento, CA.



“Despite having only 4-years remaining on the lease, we were able to arrange a 30-year fixed, fully amortized loan,” says Eric Relos, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s San Francisco office.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-tenant commercial retail loans nationwide and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP

