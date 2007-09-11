At ICE, Deacom Makes Paint and Coatings Business Integration a Reality

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2007 -- Deacom, Inc. will showcase its DEACOM Integrated Accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software solution at the 2007 International Coatings Expo (ICE) from October 3-5 in Toronto, Canada. Deacom, Inc. helps mid-to-large-sized paint and coatings manufacturers streamline business processes, such as inventory control, lab and formula management, accounting, production, environmental reporting, retail Point-of-Sale (POS), purchasing, and order entry, with one, integrated system.



ICE, a coatings industry tradition since 1932, encompasses the spectrum of formulation, manufacturing, testing, and application for the coatings and related industries. ICE combines valuable PreShow Short Courses and the industry's state-of-the-art, technical conference, FutureCoat!, with the largest North American exhibition of raw materials, equipment, and services for the coatings manufacturing and construction chemicals industry. During the exhibition, Deacom booth #1605 will provide ICE attendees full demonstrations of the benefits of business integration through a single software system.



Deacom President Jay Deakins says, "Completely integrating business operations is a struggle for most coatings manufacturers. Using one ERP system, however, makes it easy to integrate business processes as it handles all aspects of a coatings company, from formulation to accounting, in a single system. The visibility gained from using a single integrated software system gives coatings manufacturers the ability to manage their business better, and delivers a huge competitive edge in the ever-changing marketplace."



To learn more about the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and ERP Software System, or to schedule an online demonstration, call 610-971-2278 ext. 15 or visit www.deacom.net.



About Deacom, Inc.

Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM System seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.