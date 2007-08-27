Home Living Spaces - Offers Free Screen Room Design Questions for Homeowners

Birmingham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2007 -- Home Living Spaces has added free direct access to our install techs to answer screen room questions before the purchase. "We want to offer the consumer a place to get answers on screen rooms and screen room design before you install and/or purchase one for your home, the service is free", said Jeff Seabolt, Operations manager. "There will several questions on screen room design, screen room roofing, screen room slab work, screen room deck install, patio screen room install and a hundred other questions the Homeowner might have before purchasing a screen room or screen room kit". We will also take questions on carport design and sun room design.



Available 10:00AM till 5:00PM at 205.969.3061.



Please email questions from our fill-out form on the website.



For more information visit: http://www.homelivingspaces.com



About Home Living Spaces

HomelivingSpaces.com manufactures quality do-it-yourself screen room kits, patio enclosure, deck room, outdoor rooms, patio covers, deck covers, carport canopy covers, RV cover, boat canopy covers, truck canopy cover and air-conditioner covers.



Free screen room design, free installation support. Ship Nationwide. Lifetime warranty on screen rooms.



Home Living Spaces is a privately held company located in Birmingham Alabama. Over 30 years experience in residential and commercial building industries.



Sun room and Glass rooms available soon

