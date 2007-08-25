RoofBuyer.com offers free Home Improvement book

Long Island, NY - RoofBuyer.com the premier professional roofing company, specializing in roof repair, roofing replacement, roof additions including new roof for homes or commercial businesses, continues to offer a free Home Improvement book to everyone that requests a roof repair quote in the New York Long Island area.



"Does your home come with an owners manual"? stated Pete Cooke, Home Improvement expert. Think about it. "When you buy a house you are entering into a long-term relationship". Most people own their house an average of 7 years. Many people stay in their homes even longer, especially if they are raising a family and live in a community that provides access to good schools, reasonable shopping and offers them some attractive social opportunities (churches, clubs, gyms).



"We continue to offer home owners a free manual on Home Ownership". Book Chapters include Ten Things Every Homeowner Should Know, Instructions Not Included, The Value of Home Improvement, Letter from a Desperate Homeowner, Dear Desperate House Guy, Protecting Your Home's Value, How to Get Started, What to Expect from a Good Contractor, This is a Job for Professionals, Strong Roof, Protective Siding, Durable Windows, Kitchens, The Jewel in the Crown, Kitchens Have Changed, Where to Start, Interior and Exterior of house, Design and setup of Interiors, and Exterior. All updated.



