KESDEE Launches a Comprehensive E-learning Course Library on Governance, Risk and Compliance

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2007 -- KESDEE Inc., a leading provider of e-learning courses in Finance, has launched its e-learning course library on “Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC)”. These courses give important insights into the intricate working of Corporate Governance, Risk Management and Regulatory Compliance in corporate environment with disposition for high risk and spectacular failures around the globe. This calls for increasing stakeholder demands and growing public scrutiny.



Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance, or in short GRC, has evolved from managing risk as a transaction or compliance activity to adding business value by improving operational decision making and strategic planning.



This course library on Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) consists of 7 courses, which include:



1. Classification of Risks

2. Introduction to ERM and its Frameworks

3. Regulatory Landscape

4. Governance, Risk and Compliance - Demystified

5. COSO and CobiT in Support of GRC Needs

6. Operational Risk Management Primer

7. GRC – Case Study



This course library defines risk classes, explains Enterprise Risk Management and its deployment, lists major trends in Global Regulatory Landscape and explains and elaborates COSO and CobiT frameworks for ERM.



There is a case study part of the course library which reviews the approaches adopted by a Global Outsourcing Services provider to cope with risk demands. With the application of the concepts explained like COSO, CobiT, ITIL, eSCM, Basel II ORM, this case presents its successful transformation into a more risk-aligned and better risk managed company.



The course library is interspersed with audio clips containing voice over by the author giving additional insights and information about important concepts.



About KESDEE

KESDEE provides end-to-end e-learning solutions covering all facets – technology, content and services for knowledge management and continuing professional education (CPE) initiatives. KESDEE’s focus is on providing turnkey solutions for knowledge management to the Banking and Financial Services Industry. The company’s off-the-shelf e-Learning catalog consists of 500 accredited e-Learning courses in Banking, Finance, Accounting, Insurance and Risk Management. The courses consist of approximately 1,500 hours of learning.



These courses serve both as ready reference material and as a learning tool, and can be customized to meet organization’s needs in terms of look-and-feel, content and technology. KESDEE’s courses speak of its Value Proposition: “e-Learning, Not e-Reading” – KESDEE’s courses are full of engaging graphics and interactive simulations, “Content and Context” – Top quality content has been presented in the context of relevant case-studies and best practices, “Learn-By-Doing” – Our courses have practice exercises and interactive applets to help apply the knowledge of theoretical concepts. Simulations represent a major part of our approach. These simulations incorporate specific interactions that prepare the learner for real-life situations, “Conceptually sound, yet practical” – Our e-Learning courses are “Conceptually sound, yet practical”. It is developed for practitioners by practitioners. Learning is aligned with real world business objectives, “One size does not fit all” – Customized solutions for enterprise clients.



For more information visit http://www.kesdee.com



KESDEE is headquartered in San Diego, California, with a state-of-the-art development center in Bangalore, India.

