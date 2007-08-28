Computer Giants Named One of Entrepreneur Magazine’s Fastest-Growing Business in America

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2007 -- ComputerGiants.com, Inc. (http://www.ComputerGiants.com), a leading online retailer of hard drives, media storage products, and computer parts and accessories, was recently named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s Hot 500 Fastest-Growing Businesses in America. The annual list compiled by Entrepreneur Magazine recognizes select American businesses that have exceeded annual sales of $1 million and shown positive job growth measured over a four-year period. With over $37 million in sales in 2006, more than double its sales figures in 2002, Computer Giants was awarded the 349th spot on the magazine’s Hot 500 list, joining other top American companies with impressive growth rates.



“We are extremely pleased and honored to make Entrepreneur Magazine’s Hot 500 list and be in the company of so many other industry-leading businesses,” says Computer Giants’ founder and president, Dean Soukeras. “It was less then a decade ago that we founded this company with only a few thousand dollars in capital and a handful of customers in our database. Now we are proud to be a multi-million dollar business serving thousands of clients throughout the world.”



Computer Giants was founded in 1999 and is one of the first dedicated computer parts resellers to operate its business online. The company, which had revenues grow from $18 million in 2002 to $37 million in 2006, is a leading storage and information technology reseller and offers a comprehensive inventory of computer parts and peripherals from every major manufacturer. With offices in New York and California, Computer Giants has gained the ability to leverage its relationships in order to provide superior service, quality and pricing to its valued customers.



In addition to providing customers exceptional service and competitive pricing, Computer Giants also believes that it’s investment in employees has helped to fuel the company’s growth. Offering its 40-plus employees extensive benefits including health insurance, flextime, and telecommuting, Computer Giants attracts and retains many of the industry’s most knowledgeable and forward-thinking workers.



“My best advice to anyone starting a business is to create an employee plan to empower and invest in each and every employee, at every level in the company.” says Soukeras. “I want our employees to know that they are an integral part of our success; and that no matter what role an employee plays in our operations, their contribution is as important and appreciated as anyone other person’s.”



For more information on Computer Giants, please visit the company’s online media storage and hard drive store at http://www.computergiants.com.

