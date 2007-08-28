Orange County Realty Team Partners with Local Businesses to Launch Innovative Vow2Save Online New Home Bridal Registry

Laguna Niguel, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2007 -- Mike and Angie Weeks (the Weeks team), seasoned Orange County Realtors working with Metro Realty, recently announced that they have partnered with Cal Coast Web Design, an Orange County-based search engine optimization marketing firm, and MediaBlend, an Orange County Web hosting and software design firm, to develop and launch the new Vow2Save service, the nation’s first online new home registry for brides and grooms throughout Orange County. The Vow2Save new home registry, which was conceived of by the Weeks team, developed by Cal Coast Web Design and will be hosted by MediaBlend, allows engaged couples to save for a new home down payment and receive online donation gifts towards the purchase of a home from wedding guests.



“We are extremely excited about the launch of our new Vow2Save online new home registry for brides and grooms,” says Angie Weeks. “As a Realtor, I meet hundreds of couples who are just starting their lives together and desperately want to buy a home. The Vow2Save registry helps them save for a down payment and allows guests to contribute to this goal in lieu of traditional gifts.”



The Vow2Save registry service provides brides and grooms with the opportunity to create a custom wedding Web site with the ability to accept gifts towards a down payment for a home. Visitors to the bride and groom’s site can view the current progress of the couple’s savings goals, make donations securely via credit card to the bride and groom’s special new home down payment bank account, leave public or private messages for the couple as well as read other guests’ publicly posted messages.



“Buying a home is an overwhelming process, especially when you couple that with planning a wedding,” says Angie Weeks. “Our Vow2Save program provides couples with a specialized, interest-bearing Bank of America savings account that is able to remotely receive deposits directly from Web visitors. While we do require that couples interested in creating a Vow2Save registry meet with a representative in order to complete compulsory banking paperwork, the entire process of creating a Vow2Save registry is relatively fast-paced and should take no more than a few days to complete.”



The Weeks team plans to launch the Vow2Save new home online registry by early next month and is already working with engaged couples throughout the Orange County area planning to utilize the company’s new program. The Vow2Save registry will be a free service for engaged couples and is currently available exclusively through the Weeks team at http://www.ucanownahome2.com or by calling 877-230-3211.

