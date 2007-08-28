ROCKIT Releases Retro Boosters, Gets Featured in WikiMusicGuide

Norwalk, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2007 -- Continuity despite variation of sounds, depth in every line – these are what it takes to be the featured album in WikiMusicGuide, all being characterized in Retro Boosters, the debut album of London’s ROCKIT band.



The album was released by Rockit Records on July 16, 2007 and is currently being distributed by The Orchard.



Retro Boosters contain purely original and classic-sounding songs, with elements of rock, pop, folk, blues, house, hip hop and more - thanks to the Bob Dylan and The Beatles influence to ROCKIT members Justin Silver, Martin Holloway and Ben Annersley.



Originally due for release early this year, 11 songs were uploaded to the UK Music Week website to test its appeal to those who download from the website and all eleven made it to number one on the website chart over a six-month period.



“Bag Lady,” a straight ahead groovy Indie rock song is the first of the 20 songs in the album.



ROCKIT was formed when Justin quit his band Grasshopper in 2003 and sang with Martin who had also just quitted his band Holloway. After the duo’s live performance at West Hampstead in London, Ben, former bass player for Rough Trade records and touring with Red Crayola suggested trying out a three-piece from where rose the perfectly complimenting talents of the trio. The group was finally completed when an old friend of Ben, Chris Berry, an American and one of London's best session guitarists joined the band.



The name of the band was Justin’s idea, having first thought of settling for Ben’s suggestion of “Chubby.”



“Then every time I came up with something rubbish I'd think 'f**k that...f**k it'...which evolved into ROCKIT. It turned out to be the first name everyone in the band could agree on,” Justin explained to WikiMusicGuide.



More interesting facts about the band and their songs included in the Retro Booster’s album can be found in their MySpace “rockitpad” and WikiMusicGuide “Rockit” pages. Their songs can also be downloaded at http://www.rockitpad.com.



About WikiMusicGuide

