New Hotel Accommodation Portal Caters to Independent Chinese Travellers

Paris, Paris -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2007 -- Catering to the independent Chinese traveler to Europe, Ruyi – Paris Hotels (www.ruyi-parishotels.com) steps apart from the conventional online booking site to fill a hotel selection and online service gap not currently addressed by major travel sites. Individual Chinese travelers, who may have previously experienced Europe in a group tour, can access unique site features as well as print out specially designed materials that will facilitate their travel experience.



Independent travellers, who by their definition do not book package tours, have individually defined requirements for hotel booking, transport, sightseeing information and location details, not needed by those on guided tours. Ruyi Paris Hotels portal online information and services satisfies those travel requirements.



To assure the traveller can book and discover at his own pace, Ruyi Paris Hotels provides secure online reservations in Chinese, easy-to-use printable 2 language maps, directions and restaurant mini-guides as well as free MP3 Audio Guides.



Hotel Selection:



The portal features high quality, high value independent hotels not found in large, chain oriented sites. The 150+ selected hotels offer authenticity of experience and rates that appeal to visitors from China.



The style of hotels presented on Ruyi Paris Hotels ranges from cozy, family owned properties to design led, ‘chic-pas chér’, trendy hotels, thus accommodating visitors’ lifestyle preferences.



Tailored Customer Services:



Uniquely, the Ruyi Paris Hotel Portal presents each hotel in Chinese language, including Chinese language locator maps. Each hotel presentation is accompanied by specially designed icons to communicate the hotel’s features and amenities in universally understood infographic format.



Additionally, printable hotel fact sheets Chinese and English languages, utilizing universal icons, are available on the site. Visitors can easily use the fact sheets to overcome language differences with taxi drivers, hotel front desk staff, when at the destination.



Chinese language online secure booking system with instant confirmation is an essential feature of the portal.



Personalization of Services:



Insider, up-to-date Paris events and travel tips is supplied by a Chinese language blog, edited by Paris based Chinese travel professionals. Travel polls, customer reviews and video submissions, within the blog, assist with individual travel planning.



Ruyi Paris Hotels has partnered with ZeVisit to offer free AudioTours MP3 downloads. Thus a visitor can create custom mini-guides for personal use.



Services for the Hotelier:



Unlike other travel portals, Ruyi Paris Hotels recognized that hoteliers need Chinese language; easy to use resources in order provide top guest service . The portal contains a library where participating hoteliers can access basic terms for use in their reservation systems configurations, welcome letters and other customer communication tools.



Security:



At the heart of the portal is the online reservations system. Online bookings are secure, direct to the hotel and do not require full prepayment, which is a significant advantage over travel sites requiring payment months prior to travel.



Why Ruyi?



The term Ruyi, a concept familiar to all Chinese, was selected to define the portal’s attitude as it means ‘good fortune’ or happiness from unexpected alignment of experiences. The self discovery travel experience is central to the portal’s customer service orientation.



Ruyi Paris Hotels is a division of Oneglobe Network, a Paris based firm providing multi lingual, interactive marketing services to progressive hotels, portals and hotels groups.