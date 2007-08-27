Sigma Solutions, Inc. Ranks No. 1674 on the 2007 Inc. 500 With Three-Year Sales Growth of 214.5%

Inc. magazine today ranked Sigma Solutions, Inc. on its 26th annual Inc. 500 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.



“If you want to find out which companies are going to change the world, look at the Inc. 500,” said Inc. Editor Jane Berentson. “These are the most innovative, dynamic, fast-growth companies in the nation, the ones coming up with solutions to some of our most intractable ills, creating systems that let us conduct business faster and easier, and manufacturing products we soon discover we can’t live without. The Inc. 500 list is Inc. magazine’s tribute to American business ingenuity and ambition.”



Sigma Solutions, Inc. specializes in IT Advanced Infrastructure that Advises, Implements and Maintains and enterprise’s data systems. Sigma offers the expertise of a large firm, but the agility and cost benefit of a mid-sized firm. Sigma has offices in Dallas, Austin, Houston, New Orleans, Phoenix, Santa Fe, Minneapolis, and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.



The 2007 Inc. 500, as revealed in the September issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands August 28 – October 2), reported aggregate revenue of $16 billion and median three-year growth of 939 percent. Most important, the 2007 Inc. 500 companies were engines of job growth, having created more than 64,064 jobs since those companies were founded.



Hottest Regions for Fastest-Growing Companies



After several years of losing ground to the Washington, D.C., area, California is flush with 81 Inc. 500 companies in 2007, up from 66 last year. Texas is home to 38 of the fastest-growing companies (up by six), followed by Virginia with 35 (up one company from last year), and New York with 26 (down by eight companies), and Florida with 26 (up one company).



Washington, D.C., is the top metropolitan area for the fifth consecutive year, with 40 of the fastest-growing companies, down slightly from 43 last year. New York City is a close second, with 38 (down four companies from last year), followed by San Francisco with 26 (up seven companies from last year), Los Angeles with 25 (no change), and Boston with 22 (down two companies).



Interestingly, finance and advertising--two industries often associated with New York--contributed a quarter of California’s total.



Hottest Industries for Fastest-Growing Businesses



The most notable median growth categories among Inc. magazine’s list of the 500 fastest-growing businesses is in the Environmental Services category (which grew by 1,425.4 percent on average), followed by Food & Beverage (which grew by 1336.8 percent on average), Media (which grew by 1,179 percent on average), Health (which grew by 1,105.5 percent on average), and Telecommunications (which grew by 1,056.5 percent on average).



The largest business category is IT Services, with 55 Inc. 500 companies in this category. Advertising & Marketing and Human Resources (both with 48 companies), Government Services (38 companies), and Software (37 companies) round out the top five industries ranked on the 2007 Inc. 500.



Industries reporting the highest total revenue from 2003 – 2006 are Health ($3.2 billion), Real Estate ($2.1 billion), Advertising & Marketing ($1.14 billion), Human Resources ($883 million), and Retail ($873.6 million).



Methodology



The 2007 Inc. 500 list measures revenue growth from 2003 through 2006. To qualify, companies had to be U.S.-based and privately held, independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of December 31, 2006, and have had at least $200,000 in revenue in 2003, and $2 million in 2006.



Companies can apply for next year’s Inc. 500 and Inc. 5,000 by registering with IncBizNet, the new social network for private companies that will launch this fall on Inc.com.



Introducing the Inc. 5,000 – the Inc. 500, Plus 4,500 New Fast-Growing Companies



This year, Inc. expanded the Inc. 500 list tenfold, to create the first-ever Inc. 5,000, the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy – America’s independent-minded entrepreneurs. Complete results of the Inc. 5,000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000, where you can scan profiles of honorees, view lists of the fastest-growing companies by industry and region, and sort the data according to your own parameters.



