Tooth Whitening At Its Best

Holland, MI - The Dental Air Force® is a new tooth whitening system for the home. The results are similar to professional bleaching in a dental office. There are several advantages to this system.

1. No cumbersome trays

2. No gooey tape

3. No drooling for an hour

4. No foul taste

5. No sensitivity



Using air, cleaner and hydrogen peroxide, the appliance “power washes” in between teeth and around the gums. The Dental Air Force® is used twice a day for two minutes instead of tooth brushing and flossing. It provides tooth whitening over a gradual period of time without making teeth sensitive. The sensitivity is due to the rapid tooth whitening in systems found in the dental office and drug stores.



The common tooth whitening systems available are tedious compared to the Dental Air Force®. By incorporating tooth whitening into the daily regimen of cleaning teeth, brushing, flossing and whitening are accomplished all at the same time.



The system is FDA approved for marketing, cost less than professional bleaching and can be used by multiple members in the household. The system is particularly effective for periodontal disease, orthodontic appliances, crowns, bridges and implants.



The History Channel® and Invent Now®, Inc (The National Inventors Hall of Fame Foundation) awarded the Dental Air Force® with Honorable Mention for “an exceptional invention” in the 2007 Modern Marvels Invent Now Challenge.



For more information, contact Air Force Inc® at 616-399-8511 or www.dentalairforce.com