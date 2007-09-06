Jersey Mike’s Subs Gives Away Free Meals for the Entire Month of September

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2007 -- Jersey Mike’s Subs will be giving away a SUBstantial number of free meals during the month of September. Due to a new partnership between the sub chain and the American Red Cross, Jersey Mike’s Subs will give a free meal to any and all who donate blood by way of the American Red Cross Triangle donation centers during the month of September.



Blood donations can be made at any one of the four American Red Cross donation centers in the Triangle. These centers can be found in Raleigh, North Raleigh, Cary and Durham and each location averages 25-40 donors per day. After a donation is made, donors will receive a coupon for a free meal, which includes their choice of any regular sub, chips and a drink, which can be redeemed at any of the participating Jersey Mike’s Subs locations.



“We are thrilled to be partnering with Jersey Mike’s Subs to drive donations for the month of September. September is one of the more difficult months for us,” commented Robin Sparrow, District Manager of the Durham Service Area of Carolinas Blood Services Region of the American Red Cross. “With people on vacation and out enjoying the summer months, it becomes more challenging to get people into our centers to donate blood. There is still an on-going need for these life-saving donations and we hope through this partnership with Jersey Mike’s Subs, people will dedicate more time during the month of September to stop by one of our centers and make a donation.”



With the use of in-store promotions, representatives of Jersey Mike’s Subs are eager to persuade patrons to go to one of the American Red Cross donation centers and make a donation. “We want to raise awareness about the need for donations, not just within our stores, but within the entire Triangle community,” commented Rich Domanski, President of the Triangle Jersey Mike’s Subs Co-op. “We are committed to doing whatever we can to help the American Red Cross in their mission of neighbors helping neighbors in need,” Domanski added.



The Jersey Mike’s Subs stores participating in the collaboration are all part of the Jersey Mike’s Subs Triangle Cooperative, which is a group of over 20 Jersey Mike’s Subs stores in the area. These stores elected to get involved with the American Red Cross in hopes that the attraction of free food will bring awareness to the dire need for blood donations.



About the Jersey Mike’s Subs Triangle Cooperative

Jersey Mike’s Subs has a heritage in the Triangle of being one of the leading local deli’s that goes back well over a decade. Jersey Mike’s Subs provides only the highest quality, freshest ingredients to its customers in a traditional community sub shop atmosphere. Unlike traditional fast food and other Quick Serve Restaurants, Jersey Mike’s Subs slices its meats and cheeses to order in front of the customer and invests in the highest quality products including Certified Angus Beef and bread baked fresh each day in store. This commitment to quality and service is the cornerstone for Jersey Mike’s Subs intensely loyal and passionate customer base. For more information, please visit http://www.jerseymikes.com.



About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is a neutral, non-profit organization dedicated to humanitarian services worldwide. The services offered by the American Red Cross include relief from natural disasters, community aid, assistance for families of military service members, and help to those who are affected by war. The American Red Cross helps people from such small scales as small towns victimized by flood, to global relief efforts. One of the most important programs offered by the American Red Cross is blood donation. Over 4 million people donate blood through the American Red Cross. Clara Barton founded the organization in 1881. For more information, please visit http://www.redcross.org.

