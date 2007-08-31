Bitstop Listed as Sole ASC+ in the Philippines

Dagupan City, Pangasinan, Philippines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2007 -- Bitstop Network Services have been congatulated by Mr. Michael Dellutri, ASC Product Manager at CompTIA for being listed as the only CompTIA A+ authorized Service Center in the Philippines.



The CompTIA A+ Listing is proof of Bitstop's Inc's technical quality in our service center. By employing A+ certified technicians, our customers will know that service and satisfaction are paramount to Bitstop Inc., and that Bitstop Network Services Inc. have quality technician personnel to service the client's needs.



For more information, please visit http://www.bitstop.com.ph

