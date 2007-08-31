MCTS: .NET Framework 2.0 Exam 70-536C# – uCertify Announces the Release Date of Practice Test

Union City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2007 -- uCertify, a leading provider of exam preparation solutions for the Microsoft certifications, today announced the release date for its new Practice Test for MCTS: .NET 2.0 exam 70-536 C#. The full version will be released on October 15, 2007. Customers can pre-order this Practice Test now only for US$39.97 and save US$40.



An evaluation version of the Practice Test is now available for download at: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/Microsoft/70-536-CSHARP.html



Exam 70-536 is a core requirement for MCTS: .NET 2.0 Web Applications, MCTS: .NET 2.0 Windows Applications and MCTS: .NET 2.0 Distributed Applications certifications. The exam validates that the professional has the skills required for developing applications using the .NET 2.0 Framework.



“The MCTS is one of the most widely acknowledged IT certifications today. We have developed the Practice Test (PrepKit) for the 70-536 C# Exam after extensive research, keeping in mind the latest objectives for this exam. I am fully confident that the user will acquire expertise and brush up his skills on the Microsoft .NET 2.0 Framework by practicing the questions and by going through plenty of Technical Articles, How Tos… and Tips & Tricks provided with the PrepKit.” Says Rajesh Srivastava, Senior Quality Assurance Manager, uCertify.



The full version will contain 7 practice tests with 250 realistic questions and interactive pop quiz. It will also help to enhance a user’s preparation by fully customizable tests, based on individual needs. The 70-536 C# PrepKit will also comprise more than 80 study notes for in-depth understanding of the topics covered.



The practice tests can be taken in two modes: Test mode and Learn Mode. The Test Mode provides actual test experience by restricting the time allowed to attempt all the questions. The Learn mode allows the candidate to view the correct answer and full explanation for each question during the tests. A detailed performance report is provided after each test so that the candidate can keep track of his progress and concentrate more on topics that are difficult for him.



Another significant feature of the 70-536 C# PrepKit is the Final Test, which helps the candidate measure the level of his preparations just before the real exam. It enables the user to test himself in real test taking environment before the actual certification exam. It also comes with a ratings/feedback feature through which a user can submit his ratings or feedback about a particular question, an answer explanation, an article or the entire Test. uCertify will incorporate these suggestions in the next upgraded version that will be available free of cost to all the customers. To know more about the complete features of the uCertify PrepKits, please visit: http://www.ucertify.com/about/features.html



The new PrepKit comes with an unconditional pass guarantee by uCertify. A user can get full refund of his money is he fails the exam in the first attempt.



About uCertify



Conceived in 1996, uCertify.com specializes in the development of computer assisted test preparation software. The company provides Practice Tests for the certification exams from Microsoft such as MCSE, MCSD, MCDBA, MCITP, MCTS, etc. The Practice Tests are developed after rigorous research and innovations by a panel of highly experienced and certified authors to equip the aspirants with the latest and accurate study material for IT certifications.



Learn more about uCertify: http://www.ucertify.com

