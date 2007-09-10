iLink Systems to Present a Webinar on Healthcare Interface Development

Bellevue, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2007 -- It is targeted towards Healthcare providers, Physician Practices, Hospitals and Healthcare Providers, Patients and Homecare Networks, Integrated Delivery Networks, Academic Medical Centers and Long Term Care Providers. By popular demand, this session is a repeat of their August 9 webinar on Understanding issues and challenges in Healthcare Interface Development. This webinar would benefit organizations looking into educating themselves with solutions available to improve electronic data interchange (EDI).



“iLink has a received an overwhelmingly positive feedback from various decision makers who attended the webinar. We have received several calls and e-mails from folks who attended the online seminar and from those who were unable to make it” said Brandon Fix, VP of Business Development, iLink Systems.



The Healthcare industry today is looking for reliable, cost effective and easy to implement IT solutions. The webinar is aimed at helping IT management from various Healthcare organizations overcome challenges like complexity in handling different data formats, real world data integration, monitoring and maintenance of interface development.



According to Sridhar Mahadevan, CTO of iLink Systems, ‘the webinar would be a great aid to Healthcare organizations who are considering the development of EDI. It would aid companies explore the requirements for tackling larger amounts of data, monitor performance, allocate resources, consolidate disparate systems and comply with regulatory requirements. The webinar would also elicit the benefits of Biztalk Server 2006.’



iLink has Healthcare expertise around Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Charge Capture, Outcomes Analysis Tools, HIPAA Compliance and Consulting, Health Care Portal Solutions, Biztalk HL7 Accelerator, Automated Clinical Forms, Outcome Analysis and Medical Device Interface System.



What: Healthcare Interface: Understanding issues and challenges.



When:, September 6th 2007 , at 9.30 to 10.30 AM PST



Where: Please register @ http://www.ilink-systems.com/HealthCareRegistration.aspx



About iLink Systems

iLink Systems is high quality software solution provider with core competencies in definition and development of software products which includes requirements analysis, user experience and technology architecture, solution development and eMarketing enablement. iLink offers product development services to ISVs and ASPs, horizontal solutions around User Experience, Information worker, Business Intelligence, Business process and integration, and Mobility solutions and select vertical solutions to enterprise and medium sized businesses in Telecom, Insurance, Healthcare, Government, Non-profit, and Online Retail verticals. iLink’s clients include GE Healthcare, Genesys, Talisma, Bentley in the ISV space and companies like Cingular Wireless, Hewlett Packard, Microsoft in the enterprise space. As a Microsoft Gold Partner and Vendor, iLink is positioned among the top Microsoft based solution providers. iLink operates from its offices in Seattle WA, Fairfax VA, Atlanta, GA and Chennai, India. More information can be found at http://www.ilink-systems.com or please contact:

