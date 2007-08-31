EPAM Wins International Stevie Award As the Best Mis & It Company

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2007 -- EPAM Systems, Inc., the leading global offshore software engineering outsourcing provider with development centers in Central/Eastern Europe and Russia, has won an International Stevie® Award as the "Best MIS & IT Organization" in The 2007 International Business Awards program.



The International Business Awards are the only global, all-encompassing business awards program honoring great performances in business. Companies from all over the world were eligible to compete in any of more than 40 categories. Recipients of 98 International Stevie Award trophies were selected from more than 1,000 nominations received from companies and individuals from more than 30 countries including Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Luxembourg, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Syria, Thailand, The Netherlands, Turkey, the U.S.A., and the United Kingdom.



Already in its first year of participation EPAM was honored with this prestigious Award having received the highest average scores from the Awards' Board of Distinguished Judges & Advisors who acknowledged EPAM’s unmatched technical advancement and MIS & IT best practices.



Balazs Fejes, EPAM CTO, commented upon the achievement: "We are very proud that our company's success and leadership were awarded with a Stevie, the trophy of The International Business Awards. Our focus on delivering high-end software on a global scale obliges our internal MIS & IT to be truly effective, reliable and innovative. Our Global IT Infrastructure’s security, efficiency and compliance with the world's top standards are what made EPAM the winner of this Award. Our huge investment into development of Best-in-Class internal systems is repaid a hundredfold winning new and expanding relationships with the existing clients and letting EPAM successfully deliver the most complex software engineering projects."



Complete lists of International Stevie winners and other details are available at www.stevieawards.com/iba.



About The Stevie Awards



Hailed as "the business world's own Oscars" by the New York Post (April 27, 2005), Stevie Awards are conferred in four programs: The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, The Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Selling Power Sales Excellence Awards. Honoring companies of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about The Stevie Awards at www.stevieawards.com.



About EPAM Systems



New-Jersey based EPAM Systems is independently recognized as a leading global provider of software development outsourcing services. With offshore software development centers in Russia, Hungary, Belarus, and Ukraine, EPAM offers the largest resource pool in Central/Eastern Europe and Russia combined with the strongest onsite management and delivery capabilities in North America and Europe.



In "The 2007 Global Outsourcing 100" EPAM was rated the top Central/Eastern European and Russian ITO service provider and was the only CEE/Russian IT outsourcer included in the Leaders category. EPAM is also the sole CEE/Russian IT outsourcing company listed on "The 2007 Top 50 Best Managed Outsourcing Vendors".



EPAM's customer base includes industry leaders such as Reuters, London Stock Exchange, Colgate-Palmolive, British Telecom, William Hill, Empire and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Schlumberger and Halliburton and technology leaders such as SAP, BEA Systems, Microsoft, and Hyperion.

http://www.epam.com

