E-zest Opens Second State-of-Art Offshore Software Development Centre at Pune, India

Pune, Maharashtra -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2007 -- e-Zest, an outsourced product development company having office in Pune, India, London, UK and Walnut Creek USA, inaugurated its second offshore software development center at Pune on 24th August , soon after its seventh anniversary celebration on 8th August. It has now two state-of-art development centers at Pune equipped with world class IT infrastructure.



New development center is located at Kothrud, prime area in Pune which is well connected with local facilities and Mumbai (Financial hub of India). e-Zest has strategically selected this location for ensuring comfortable visits for clients/prospects travelling from abroad & also keeping in mind future expansion opportunities.



e-Zest leadership stated "The new development centre is in keeping with e-Zest's growth strategy & new development center will help to cater our expansion plans in near future. We have gained horizontal expertise and now we want to grow vertically in focused domains. e-Zest has been involved in the development of some of the market leader software products globally. It's core ability is also to build next generation software products for its client. e-Zest aim is to make its clients' successful and this requires collaborative approach well above mere development relationship. We have plans to add 130 professionals with J2EE, .NET, EAI and DW/BI skills over the next 12 months."



On the inauguration day, e-Zest team members have performed various cultural activities hinting an artistic touch behind logical skills.



Top leadership at e-Zest has also expressed very positive feeling about these developments and credited the success to organization's guiding philosophy of growing with client and results come from processes.



About e-Zest:

e-Zest Solutions Ltd. (http://www.e-zest.net) is an ISO 9001:2000 certified offshore software outsourcing company with expertise and focus on outsourced product development/ product engineering solutions and enterprise custom software development. e-Zest has served 80+ industry leader clients in four continents about a decade with 150+ software professionals on board. e-Zest offers its services to ISVs/IT Services, Healthcare, Finance, Manufacturing, Legal, Education, Sports, HR & Travel business verticals with focus on CRM, BI and ERP solutions. e-Zest have dedicated Microsoft & Sun Competency Centers which focus on solutions and services on based Microsoft .NET (2.0/3.0) and Sun Java EE (2.0/5.0) respectively. e-Zest is Microsoft Gold Certified Partner & Sun Associate Partner. e-Zest is member of various industry associations like NASSCOM, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce and MCCIA. It is a 100% export oriented unit (EOU) registered with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and has branch offices at London UK and Walnut Creek USA.