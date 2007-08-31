Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate of Princeton Welcomes Violetta Adamidou

Red Bank, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2007 -- Violetta A. Adamidou recently joined the Princeton office of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate as sales associate. The high-profile Adamidou has 22 years experience as a real estate professional in the Princeton area, with licenses in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.



Known for her energetic enthusiasm, Adamidou’s clients note she is extremely patient and highly professional. “My integrity and honesty are vital to me – I never compromise these values,” she says.



Adamidou is a Certified Relocation Specialist and also assists with rentals opportunities. “Some real estate agents won’t bother with rentals,” she says. “I see it as a service. Service is a key word. The price ranges and styles of homes do change all the time in my business, as they are based on my clients’ needs. The constant element, however, is quality of service and that remains the same from the smallest condo to the largest estate.”



In addition, Adamidou is a member of the National Association of Realtors, the New Jersey Association of Realtors, the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors, the Mercer, Somerset, Middlesex and Bucks Counties Association of Realtors, and the related Multiple Listing Services for the counties.



“Violetta is a great addition to the team,” said Pat Bell, president and chief executive officer of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate. “Her comprehensive knowledge of this market will ensure our customers receive Premier Service®.”



The sales associates of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate provide Premier Service®, an innovative system that puts customer service guarantees in writing and invites consumers to evaluate their experiences afterward. Premier Service® promises consumers consistent and measurable levels of service rated by an independent survey.



Contact Violetta Adamidou at the Princeton office of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate, 33 Witherspoon St., at (609) 921-2600 x172 or violettaa@gmail.com.



Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate has 17 offices and 700 sales associates throughout New Jersey. GMAC Home Services, LLC is the parent company of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate, and has more than 1,300 real estate brokerage offices and 22,000 agents nationwide. In addition to real estate brokerage, GMAC Home Services LLC provides comprehensive relocation, mortgage and real estate brokerage franchise services.



For information about properties available, visit Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate at http://www.glorianilson.com.

