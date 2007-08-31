HEPA Filtration Systems Offer Odor Removal Possibilities for Pet Odors and More

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2007 -- When it comes to household odors, homeowners have long sought odor removal solutions that cover up odors rather than focus on the root causes of unwanted odors—the quality of the air inside the house. And that’s a big mistake, according to Pure Air Systems, an Indianapolis-based provider of HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Arrestance) Air Filtration systems that promise to provide cooking, smoking, building material, and pet odor removal by removing the odors, not covering them up. True odor removal is often missed by non HEPA systems and imitation air filtration systems.



“Common household and pet odors are generated by cleaning chemicals, cooking, building materials, furniture, cigarette smoking, cats and dogs, obviously—the list goes on and on,” says Pure Air Systems President, Dave Hearn. “Pet odor removal is a particularly thorny issue—one that can be addressed with advanced air filtration from certified HEPA filters especially when used in conjunction with high quality carbon filters.”



True odor removal is the science of removing even the smallest odor-causing particles from the air—something not generally provided by non HEPA filters. “HEPA Filters are the top of the line when it comes to the highest attainable indoor air quality,” Hearn adds. “Genuine HEPA filters are required to remove 99.97% of all airborne contaminants at .3 microns and smaller in the air—a performance that is unmatched in non-HEPA equivalent systems.”



Along with cigarette smoke, animal dander and the associated odors that come with animal ownership are one of the most difficult air filtration issues. Larger contaminants like animal dander range in size from less than one to 10 microns in size and often only the smaller dander particles become airborne—these represent pet odor problems that the Pure Air Systems line of HEPA filtration systems are specifically designed to eliminate. The disposable filters that come with standard HVAC systems are designed to keep the blower motor clean, and provide virtually no small particle filtration.



“Pure Air Systems’ HEPA filtration system with its activated carbon filters remove almost 100% of the odor and particulates associated with cigarette smoking,” Hearn claims. “What that translates to for pet odor removal and the elimination of other household odors is a system that will remove these odors and not just cover them up -- performance that can only be found with HEPA air filtration.”



Pure Air Systems has been manufacturing HEPA air filtration systems since the technology's infancy for both commercial and residential applications. With over 20 years in the industry, Pure Air Systems understands that customers want high-quality HEPA air purifiers and high-quality information. Specific details regarding HEPA air filters and technology can be found on the Pure Air Systems website www.pureairsystems.com.



