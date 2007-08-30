Castlevania Voice Actor Joins Cast of Press Start: Bonus Levels

Champaign, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2007 -- Robert Belgrade, known to videogame fans as the voice of Alucard in Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, is the latest videogame star to voice a character in the videogame-spoofing web cartoon series “Press Start: Bonus Levels”. Belgrade’s episode, “F-Xerox,” can now be seen at www.PressStartMovie.com. “Bonus Levels” introduces the world of Press Start, a live action videogame parody movie coming to DVD on September 25.



In appearing in “Bonus Levels”, Belgrade joins the ranks of such notable videogame voice actors as John Turk (Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat 3 and Mortal Kombat Mythologies), David Humphrey (Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic Adventure 2 and Sonic Heroes), and Arin Hanson (Bruce Banner in Marvel Ultimate Alliance). Hanson also appears in the Press Start movie, as do Mortal Kombat I and II stars Daniel and Carlos Pesina. In the games, Daniel portrayed Johnny Cage, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and Reptile while Carlos provided the live action for the character of Raiden.



Besides his famous Castlevania character, Belgrade has provided voices in such games as Mega Man X7, the Tekken series, Soul Calibur, and Silent Hill 4.



Press Start tells the story of a typical suburban youth and volunteer monster exterminator in a videogame world under threat of conquest by a telephone-addicted wizard who’s as evil as he is insecure. And vice versa. Alongside a battle-hardened space hero and enthusiastically bad-tempered ninja, he must thwart the forces of evil while lampooning every videogame convention along the way. What chance does a mere courageous young warrior have when even the little Italian plumber has failed?



For more information, visit the official website at http://www.PressStartMovie.com.

