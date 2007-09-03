Techno Infonet (www.technoinfonet.com) has designed and launched brand new software for E-Mail Marketing. The Software is designed such a way which makes the E-Mail Marketing easy and hassle free.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2007 -- Techno Infonet (http://www.technoinfonet.com) has designed and launched brand new software for E-Mail Marketing. The Software is designed such a way which makes the E-Mail Marketing easy and hassle free. As per the industry specialists the software has a user friendly interface and also confers the new and improved HTML editor. The software allows user to create and manage an unlimited number of members and also provide the facility to upload personalized text or HTML templates. As per the director of Techno Infonet the main benefits of the software is its functionality. The software has unique facility of reporting which includes individual member reports, forward tracking, Demographic analysis, Bounce back tracking, subscription management, open and click through tracking and link tracking, nevertheless it also allow user to schedule the campaign.



