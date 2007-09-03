PCI Welcomes its First Powder Coating Manufacturing Software Member

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2007 -- WAYNE, PA - August 31, 2007 - Deacom, Inc., producer of the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software System, is a new member of the Powder Coating Institute (PCI). The DEACOM ERP System links all areas of a coatings and specialty chemical manufacturer, including formula management, order entry, accounting, purchasing, environmental reporting, inventory control, and production, to help maximize productivity and profitability. Deacom, Inc. is the first provider of powder coating manufacturing software to join PCI.



PCI is dedicated to promoting the use of powder coating in North America, and conducts programs, seminars, events, and trade shows to educate industrial finishers on powder coating methods and materials, according to PCI Communications Director Jeff Palmer. In keeping with its mission, PCI is committed to informing its members about domestic and worldwide powder coating developments.



"Manufacturing software is a significant tool for powder coatings manufacturers looking to expand their business and grow profits," says Jay Deakins, President of Deacom, Inc. "We are pleased to bring this level of technology to the PCI manufacturing community."



To learn more about the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and ERP Software System, visit www.deacom.net.



About the Powder Coating Institute (PCI)



Formed on May 1, 1981 as a non-profit organization, PCI represents the North American powder coating industry and works to advance the utilization of powder coating as an economical, non-polluting, and high-quality finish for industrial and consumer products. PCI promotes powder coating technology and communicates the benefits of powder coating to manufacturers, consumers, and government. Visit www.powdercoating.org for more information.



About Deacom, Inc.



Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM System seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.

