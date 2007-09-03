10 Ways To Stay: Indianapolis Hotel Accommodations and Hotel Suites Perfectly Suited for Business or Vacation Travelers

Indianapolis, Indiana -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2007 -- In an effort to fulfill its 2007 promise for a commitment to an elevated standard of service, the Canterbury Hotel in downtown Indianapolis now offers hotel accommodations and hotel suites that meet the need of virtually every type of traveler. For business or for pleasure, there are now ten distinct room options to satisfy the tastes of an ever-changing base of customers.



“People seeking downtown Indianapolis hotel accommodations—for whatever purpose or pleasure—can now find exactly what they’re looking for in our venerable Hotel ” said Mark McClure, General Manager of the Canterbury Hotel. “From various travel and business class rooms with Queen or King bed options, to unique hotel suites that allow for an altogether elevated quality of stay, we’re confident there’s something for everyone at the Canterbury.”



The downtown Indianapolis hotel recently completed a site-wide re-imagining that returned the hotel to its upscale euro-style roots. Each room in the historic Canterbury Hotel offers Chippendale four-poster beds, plush linens, marble vanities, and luxurious appointments. What’s more, complementary wireless internet access is available throughout the hotel and evening turndown service comes complete with chocolate truffles left on the pillow.



“If you consider that there are ten room or hotel suite options for our guests, combined with our dedication to service, location in the heart of downtown, and our four-diamond restaurant Danielli, there’s really no better place to stay in the city,” adds McClure with a smile. “As far as hotel accommodations go—I’d have to say the Canterbury Hotel is the most…well…accommodating to guests on business or pleasure.”



The Canterbury Hotel houses ninety-nine rooms, five bi-level luxury suites and a Presidential Suite. Located in the heart of downtown Indianapolis with a private entrance to Circle Centre mall, guests are within walking distance of all major downtown attractions, and can easily connect with one of Indianapolis' many sky walks for comfortable passage to the Indianapolis Convention Center and RCA Dome.



For more information, visit The Canterbury Hotel website at http://www.canterburyhotel.com.



ABOUT

Since 1858, the site of the Canterbury Hotel in downtown Indianapolis has been home to a wide array of distinctive lodging experiences. This tradition of excellence continues with an outstanding, intimate luxury hotel featuring European traditions and ambience. Designed to reflect the charm and historical quality of Canterbury, England, The Canterbury Hotel continues to be a luxurious jewel in the landscape of downtown Indianapolis hotels.



CONTACT

The Canterbury Hotel

123 South Illinois Street

Indianapolis, IN 46225

Phone (317) 634-3000

Mark McClure

General Manager

