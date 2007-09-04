Second Edition of Professor Poor's Guide to Buying HDTV Now Available

Perkasie, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2007 -- Desktop Wings, Inc. announces the release of the second edition of "Professor Poor's Guide to Buying HDTV" by Alfred Poor. The first edition of this popular e-book was released in December 2005. It has now been updated in time for the fall buying season of 2007.



The new edition covers the same information as the original, including detailed explanations of the three types of HDTV displays: direct view, front projection, and rear projection. It provides detailed explanations of the various displays and their strengths and weaknesses, including LCD and plasma flat displays. It also shows how you can evaluate the available choices and choose the best HDTV for your needs and budget, without having to rely on others.



The content has been completely updated, including current pricing information for the various types of HDTVs. There is new information about the different "sweet spots" and new features and technologies. It covers 1080p resolution - and whether it's worth the extra cost - and advances such as the 120 Hz refresh rate for LCD panels. It has the latest information on new designs, such as the fact that we're unlikely to see SED flat panels any time soon, but that Laser TVs should be on the market before the end of this year.



The e-book is formatted for 8.5 by 11 inch pages, and is more than 100 pages long. (An equivalent trade paperback format would be more than 150 pages.) It comes in Adobe PDF format.



The book is sold with a lifetime money-back guarantee, with no questions asked, so there is no risk to the buyer. And since it's an e-book, you can download it and start reading immediately after you purchase it. The book can be purchased online at www.hdtvbuyguide.com.



Professor Poor's Guide to Buying HDTV

by Alfred Poor

Published by Desktop Wings, Inc.

http://www.hdtvbuyguide.com



About Alfred Poor



Alfred Poor is the editor and publisher of Alfred Poor's HDTV Resource Center (http://www.hdtvprofessor.com). The site includes the HDTV Almanac (www.hdtvprofessor.com/HDTVAlmanac) that provides free daily news and commentary about HDTV and related consumer electronics topics.

