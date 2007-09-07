Marty Casey of Lovehammers Graces the WikiMusicGuide Pages

Norwalk, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2007 -- Famous, talented, charming, and determined are the adjectives to describe Marty Casey on the stage and now much more, with his interview with WikiMusicGuide.



Marty Casey is the co-founder of grunge-rock band, Lovehammers and a runner-up in the CBS hit reality TV show, Rockstar: INXS from where rose the popularity of the song "Trees".



According to Marty, to be in the reality show is the greatest experience of his life that he would never want to do again. "Reality shows are the closest thing to being abducted by aliens. Only it's filmed so all of the gory things they do to you in the strict confines of a reality show set are displayed for the viewing public across the globe. And, of course, they only like to air the best AND worst of you. In the end it makes you either appears superhuman (good guy) or super jerk (bad guy)."



Undoubtedly the Illinois-raised Marty is more into his band than getting a solo career even after Rockstar. "There is nothing better than touring around the country with your friends and performing the songs you worked so hard to get heard... The Lovehammers have just gotten started on a global level and it will take time to introduce the fans to the band. Many come to concerts because they saw Marty Casey on a TV show and when they leave the gig they are Lovehammer fans. We are excited to do the work and let people know about us."



For the band's latest album, Marty Casey and the Lovehammers, creating the right sound meant working with many producers. "We recorded with every producer we loved. We didn't do it in typical fashion in one studio with one producer. We modeled it after a Stones type of record and flew around the country cutting different tracks with the producer we thought had the right sound. Steve Albini for the straight up punk tune "Straight As An Arrow". Marti Frederickson for the morpine-syrup "Clouds", Johnny K for the ballad "Rain On the Brain", etc.. etc..."



What will become of Lovehammers and especially Marty Casey is a matter of waiting. "I am doing a Bowie meets Depeche Mode type project that I have finally brought to life. It's been a dream of mine since I was a kid and it's finally happening. I have obsessive amounts of energy so I would like to be doing a few projects at any given time. I'll sleep when I'm dead."



