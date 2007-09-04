Palm Tree Services Readies New Online Services for Brisbane Tree Removal Customers

Brisbane, Queensland-- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2007 -- Palmtreeservices.com.au, a leader in tree removal services in Brisbane, Australia, announced new information and online resources for prospective tree service customers.



Offering more ways to help Brisbane customers looking for tree services, Palm Tree Services has improved their online resources for customers seeking to improve their knowledge of the tree service industry and those looking to select the right tree removal firm for their next lopping job.



Brisbane residents can not only benefit from one of the best tree services companies in the area, but also have access to dozens of explicit videos of not only tree work in action but training techniques viewed by arborist colleges world wide.



"We are very excited with our new focus. Consumers can not only visit our web site to learn about our services, specialities, and referrals, but they can determine what type of service they require through our numerous online tutorial videos and informative tree removal services news," said Eric Frei, owner and operator for Palm Tree Services.



"For example, our visitors can call us anytime and request a qualified arborist report on their current tree situation, this is happen more frequently as trees are being protected.”



Eric continued to discuss the range of tree services offered by Palm Tree Services, "Often customers only look at the top of the tree but good tree care starts below the soil, what grows above stems from below. We have numerous ways of improving soil conditions for long term longevity and health of trees. Too often we see chainsaws taken to trees with total neglect for the cause of the cutting in the first place."



Web visitors can now visit the News Blog and read the latest tips on how to choose the right tree removal company or tips on preparing for tree removal. You can also review important questions to ask and interview prospective tree service companies before employing their services. Yet another reason to visit Palmtreeservices.com.au to help you make informed decisions for your next tree removal project.



Palm Tree Services specialised in tree lopping in Brisbane among other tree removal services. Visit their web site for more information on contact details and how to assess your next tree removal job.



