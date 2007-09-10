College Bloggers: Write a Blog Post and Win a $10,000 Scholarship

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2007 -- CollegeScholarships.org is now accepting entries for its fall 2007 Blogging Scholarship. The Grand Prize winner will receive an unprecedented $10,000 scholarship check. This award doubles the amount of free money handed out to winning student bloggers last year.



Scholarship Rules



Scholarship applicants must currently be enrolled in a full-time post-secondary program, maintain a 3.0 GPA, maintain their own individual blog or blog on a community blog, and be able to prove U.S. citizenship.



Any college student with a personal or professional blog is encouraged to apply. Entry forms are now available online through CollegeScholarships.org. Student bloggers may also be nominated by friends and family.



Application entries will be accepted until Midnight, PST on Oct. 6th. Ten finalists will be chosen from the entries received, and public voting will begin at 9am EST on Oct. 8th to elect an exceptional student blogger for the $10,000 scholarship. The grand prizewinner will be announced at the Blog World and New Media Expo to be held November 8-9, 2007 in Las Vegas.



Site visitors, students, and other bloggers will be invited to vote for their favorite student blogs. The winning blog, as well as runners up, will be featured on www.CollegeScholarships.org.



Student Bloggers Most Likely to Succeed



Why a blogging scholarship? Students with the drive, devotion, and passion, to put their individual voice into a blog satisfy many of the mainstream scholarship criteria attached to other more traditional awards, including creativity and imagination, motivation and passion, and technical savvy. And many of them do it every day!



Exceptional bloggers are typically prolific, must be passionate about their subject matter, offer engaging and creative postings, and able to inspire and welcome commentary. The Blogging Scholarship aims to reward student blogs that stand out in design and usability, and clearly create a unique and individual “personality.” Previous winners have blogged on politics, technology, and science and have proven their mettle with online communication and savvy. Winners are often experts in personal communication and expression—an increasingly rare commodity in contemporary business and society at large.



About CollegeScholarships.org

CollegeScholarships.org, founded in 1999, provides free access to indexes of scholarship and grant programs. Students may search hundreds of free college money programs based on degree level, student type, or field of interest. The site also offers a spam-free search engine that frees prospective students and their parents from the cumbersome profiles required by most scholarship search services. The website has grown over the last few years into a multi-layered tool that lists scholarship and grant sources from federal, state, and private sources, along with sections devoted to student loans and lenders. The Blogging Scholarship is just one of a handful of lucrative scholarships CollegeScholarships.org extends to its patron students.For more information on the Blogging Scholarship offered by CollegeScholarships.org contact Daniel Kovach, 4613 Forestdale Dr., Raleigh, NC 27603; (919) 630-4895, daniel@collegescholarships.org; www.CollegeScholarships.org.

