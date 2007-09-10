Pacific Media Reports Americas 07Q2 Professional FPD Shipments of 139,000

Menlo Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2007 -- Pacific Media Associates, the global market information experts on large-screen displays, has released their latest quarterly manufacturer census and survey results, showing that 30”+ flat panel displays (monitors and TVs) designated for professional (B2B) use grew 58% over their second quarter 2006 levels. PMA’s findings show higher than expected growth of LCD technology products and an actual year-over-year decline in plasma technology models.



“But the breakdowns by vertical markets and applications are even more interesting”, says Rosemary Abowd, PMA’s Vice President of FPD and RPTV Research. “Thanks to PMA’s unique combination of quarterly manufacturer-provided breakdowns, annual dealer surveys of current and expected trends, and monthly data from PMA’s one-of-a-kind professional reseller sample, PMA is able to home in accurately on all the key combinations of these two breakdowns. With the intense competition in the professional market, this is compelling data for manufacturers to gauge their past performance and choose strategies and tactics for the future.”



During the second quarter of 2007, the top two applications were in-room viewing and digital signage. In-room viewing accounted for 44% of the total professional 30”+ market, with the large majority of units being sub-40” LCD models. Digital signage accounted for 21% of the total, with a slightly stronger showing by plasma technology and larger sizes but with LCD technology closing in quickly.



The vertical markets covered by PMA include:

• Lodging

• Corporate

• Government

• Education

• Entertainment

• Medical



The applications covered by PMA include:

• In-room viewing

• Digital signage

• Presentation and training

• Classroom instruction

• Technical systems (e.g., video conferencing, command & control, scientific monitors, and precision medical systems displays)



PMA has been publishing separate census and forecast reports for lodging and non-lodging for the last three quarters, and will be offering a special, extra-cost optional supplement to their quarterly census reports starting with the third quarter of 2007.



About Pacific Media Associates

Pacific Media specializes in global display market information, covering all large-screen display categories: front projectors, plasma and LCD TVs, and rear-projection displays. Their Large-Screen Displays Industry Service family of publications provides detailed worldwide quarterly updates (sell-in data and forecasts) on large-screen display markets, newsletters on new products and other key industry developments, monthly advertised price tracking and quarterly analysis, ad hoc analyses, and annual Web surveys of North American end users (including organizations and individual consumers) and both North American and EMEA resellers/retailers. Their Large-Screen Displays Tracking Service family of monthly reports offers timely sell-through data and analysis on unit sales, true volume-weighted street prices, and inventories of large-screen displays sold by leading North American retailers, resellers, and distributors. Pacific Media Associates was established by Dr. William Coggshall, who was previously a co-founder of Dataquest and helped start the syndicated high-tech market information business. The company headquarters is at 1060 Siskiyou Drive, Menlo Park, CA 94025. Telephone +1 650-561-9020 www.pacificmediaassociates.com

