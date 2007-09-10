IDX Broker Provides Matt Hess of Garden Valley Realty with Tools to Entice Consumers to his Umpqua Valley Real Estate Services

Roseburg, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2007 -- IDX, Inc. today makes public that Matt Hess of Garden Valley Realty in Roseburg, Oregon, has implemented the IDX Broker search application with his website, giving him a competitive advantage in the real estate industry. In joining the IDX network of real estate professionals benefiting from adding these valuable tools to their websites, Matt Hess effectively provides consumers interested in the Umpqua Valley with a connection to thousands of property listings from the Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS).



IDX Broker uses IDX technology to transfer information extracted from the RMLS to Matt Hess’ website. Because the RMLS data is automatically and directly displayed on his site, it is reliable and consistently current. His customers are now able to perform advanced searches based on community specific criteria, and can use the property manager tool to save and keep track of listings in which they are interested. Additionally, by signing up for automatic email updates, consumers will receive daily notices that newly listed RMLS properties match their specified criteria – giving them incomparable advantages in a competitive housing market.



Beyond enhancing the features of his website for the benefit of his customers and prospective clients, Matt Hess will find that additional IDX Broker tools will help him stay organized and allow him more time developing customer relationships. Lead management tools, detailed traffic reporting, and a multitude of customizable features all contribute to a potential increase in overall productivity.



About Matt Hess

Directing his real estate services toward wine enthusiasts and vineyard seeking consumers, Matt Hess specializes in the Umpqua Valley, a lush area of Oregon popular for its award winning winemakers. The Umpqua Valley attracts retirees and new families alike, providing not only great wine, but a spectacularly beautiful natural environment with a variety of outdoor activities than anyone can enjoy.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon and nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. This easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com.

