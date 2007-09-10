Secondopinion.org’s Men’s and Women’s Health Topic Extended to Focus on Key Women’s Health Issues in September

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2007 -- Consumer information website secondopinion.org recently expanded its coverage of Men’s and Women’s Health issues to span an additional month—September—to amplify focus on key women’s health issues. The benefits of Vitamin D, depression and pregnancy, the stress-reducing upside of yoga and new information about synthetic versus natural hormone treatment for menopausal women are just some of the topics covered.



“Men’s and women’s health is a big topic. It deserved two months of coverage, at least.” said Dr. Shawn R. Benzinger, founder of secondopinion.org and noted Indianapolis physician. “Our focus in September covers some of the latest health and wellness news of key interest to women of all ages, and in all stages, of life.”



The on-line digest of information traditionally features a new topic of interest each month to consumers seeking to take better control of their health and wellness decisions, but extended August’s subject into September to turn a sharp eye toward key women’s health issues. September’s book recommendations include The Wisdom of Menopause by noted women’s health expert Dr. Christiane Northrup; plus book selections that explore infertility, postpartum depression—even brain neuroplasticity—training the mind to change the brain.



In addition, featured articles in September include the importance of diet and exercise to long life, stress reduction through yoga, ulcerative colitis and its relationship to infertility, and a revealing look at a flawed study used to analyze synthetic hormone treatment in menopausal women.



“When it comes to women’s health issues—in fact, health and wellness issues in general—our theme is one we repeat over and over again on our consumer-friendly website,” adds Dr. Benzinger. “The positive lifestyle changes you make today regarding nutrition, diet, exercise, and dietary supplements can reduce your risk of disease and lessen or even eliminate symptoms you are already experiencing. Knowledge is empowerment.”



Each month, secondopinion.org seeks to truly inform consumers about special health topics of the month, and offers a searchable archive containing previous month’s subjects, articles and interview content. For more information, visit www.secondopinion.org.



ABOUT

SecondOpinion.org isn’t a web destination as much as it is an interactive web experience that helps people to meet their own unique requirements for health, well-being, and peace of mind. Whether interested in maintaining wellness in general, or seeking information about a specific condition or area of specialty, users will find frank, honest, and oftentimes revelatory information that will help them better participate in creating an individualized health care plan.



Secondopinion.org is the brainchild of noted Indianapolis specialist Dr. Shawn R. Benzinger, the founder and Director of the Indy Spinal Care Center. Dr. Benzinger has been practicing in Indianapolis for over 20 years and has specialized in Orthopedics with a focus in chronic pain.

