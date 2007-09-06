OpSource Partners with Boomi to Revolutionize Delivery of Integration On Demand

Santa Clara, CA and Berwyn, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2007 -- OpSource™, the SaaS delivery experts and Boomi™, the emerging industry leader in on-demand integration, announced today that the two firms have formed a partnership designed to accelerate the adoption of the on-demand delivery model by removing integration as a major barrier. Although the acceptance and popularity of SaaS applications has continued to rise at a dramatic pace, integration has been the Achilles heel of the SaaS industry. Software companies looking to migrate their offerings to a SaaS delivery model are faced with the challenge of integrating their products with other SaaS and on-premise applications. Under the terms of the agreement, Boomi will provide on-demand integration capabilities to companies building SaaS applications and OpSource will deliver and manage those applications.



Initially, Boomi On Demand will enable OpSource clients to include integration capabilities within their products that are delivered via the OpSource On-Demand™ Web application delivery platform. Longer term, the companies are exploring how the combination of the OpSource Services Bus™ and Boomi On Demand could enable native integration among all OpSource-delivered applications as well as a broad array of third party on-demand applications and on-premise applications Based on a service-oriented architecture, the OpSource Services Bus allows on-demand applications running on the OpSource On-Demand platform to quickly and easily take advantage of additional OpSource and third party application components.



Bob Moul, CEO, Boomi, said, “The integration experience for companies deploying SaaS applications has been completely incongruent with the SaaS paradigm, particularly in terms of cost, complexity and implementation timeframes. This partnership will make it even easier for companies to enter the on-demand market by eliminating integration as a major sales and implementation hurdle for their offerings. And delivering Boomi On Demand via the OpSource Services Bus will allow us to achieve a significant ‘network effect’ by enabling native integration among OpSource and non-OpSource clients alike.”



Treb Ryan, CEO, OpSource, added, “As the leader in Web application delivery, we are creating an ecosystem that offers one-stop development and delivery shopping for companies that want to join the SaaS revolution. Integration is a key component of delivering an interoperable ecosystem. Our partnership with Boomi enables our customers to offer integration-enabled applications quickly and economically, thus accelerating the growth of the SaaS market and furthering the adoption of OpSource On-Demand as the leading platform for Web application delivery.”



Boomi On Demand enables application and data integrations to be built, deployed and managed directly from the Web without the burden of installing and maintaining expensive integration software packages or hardware appliances on premise. Using patent-pending technology, Boomi On Demand can handle any combination of SaaS and on-premise integration through the use of a lightweight, dynamic runtime engine called an “Atom℠.” Boomi Atoms contain all the components required to execute an integration process from end-to-end and can be used for SaaS-to-SaaS integration or downloaded behind the firewall for on-premise integration.



A comprehensive, award-winning Web application delivery platform, OpSource On Demand enables companies to quickly and securely offer applications on-demand. OpSource On-Demand offers a complete operational hardware, software and networking infrastructure, including application management and 24x7 customer-branded end-user support. In addition, OpSource On-Demand includes tools that accelerate revenue generation, such as billing and analytics. These services are provided by OpSource via a unique, Success-Based Delivery Model that includes unit-based pricing, thereby ensuring that businesses begin with a modest minimum commitment, and that ongoing increases in revenue will always precede future increases in service delivery cost.



ABOUT BOOMI

Boomi improves the efficiency and effectiveness of small and mid-sized businesses by enabling application, B2B, and data integration in one comprehensive, simple-to-use product which can be deployed on site or on demand. Boomi’s unique visual integration approach allows users to design and build powerful configurations to handle a broad range of integration needs with point-and-click, drag-and-drop ease. Boomi’s integration projects are up and running in days, not weeks or months, and do not require any programming resources. Backed by its extraordinary support services, customers quickly see the benefit of their investment in Boomi. For more information about Boomi, visit www.boomi.com.



ABOUT OPSOURCE

OpSource™ delivers Web applications and software as a service for on-demand companies, with hundreds of applications, millions of users and billions of transactions supported daily. OpSource On-Demand, the leading platform for Web application delivery, is defining how Web-based software is delivered. By choosing OpSource as their Web application delivery partner, companies are freed from investing in and managing the complex and costly infrastructure and services necessary to deliver applications over the Web. They can instead focus their resources on developing, marketing and selling their applications and services. OpSource On-Demand is suitable for companies at any stage of growth, with any type of on-demand application. OpSource is the only company to offer Success-Based PricingSM, a unit-based pricing model that allows businesses to begin with a modest minimum commitment and scale expenses as revenues increase.



Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, OpSource has Web application delivery centers in Virginia, London and Bangalore. For more information about OpSource, visit www.opsource.net.



OpSource, OpSource On-Demand and the OpSource logo are trademarks of OpSource, Inc. Success-Based Pricing is a service mark of OpSource, Inc. All other trademarks and company names mentioned are protected by their respective owners.

