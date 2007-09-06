Bella’s Cookies releases 2007 organic Holiday cookie lineup

Milton, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2007 -- Bella’s Cookies of Milton, DE. announced their annual holiday cookie lineup, which will be available November 1st – January 1st 2008. The organic and vegan bakery turns out “clean” versions of traditional holiday cookies each year, as consumer concerns build with the ingredients found in traditional baked goods.



“People have these wonderful memories of cookies during the holidays,” said Mark Leishear (Director of Sales & Marketing for Bella’s) “as a child, my mother would literally make cookies for days… all different types, and they’d be used for parties, gifts, and obviously dessert.” Bella’s Cookies is named after Kelly & Mark Leishear’s 6 year old daughter Bella, with both Bella and her 4 year old brother Liam serving as chief taste testers for all products. Touting a list of 6 “No’s” in all of their products, baking can sometimes be a challenge, but they’ve successfully built their family business into a small cookie phenomenon.



Flexibility gives Bella’s the ability to turn out their holiday creations. Whereas most bakeries turn out their same products on a consistent weekly basis, Bella’s will bake randomly during the holidays in order to incorporate their specialty cookies into rotation. “During the holidays, Kelly will closely monitor our traditional lines as to where demand is, and bake around those with holiday cookies.” Returning to their holiday cookies this year are “Snowballs (Russian Tea Cakes),” “Rumballs (made with locally distilled Dogfish Head Rum),” “Thumbprints,” “Silver Lake Shortbread,” “Choco-Mint (Double Chocolate w/Peppermint), and new this year will be a line of all-natural and organic candies... including an all natural and organic English Toffee from Bella’s brother Liam called “Dinosaur Crunch.”



Bella's Cookies is Delaware's All Natural & Organic Cookie Company specializing in the aforementioned as well as Vegan, Gluten-Free & Holiday Cookies. More information about Bella’s Cookies can be found online at www.BellasCookies.com or by calling 302-684-8152.

