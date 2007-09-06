RAM Technologies to Sponsor Medicare / Medicaid Conference

Fort Washington, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2007 -- RAM Technologies, Inc. is pleased to announce their support as a sponsor of the Medicare / Medicaid Conference presented by America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP). This year’s Conference will be held September 23rd through 27th at the Capital Hilton in Washington, DC.



AHIP’s Medicare and Medicaid Conference is an annual event that focuses on the sharing of experiences, best practices and insights among today’s leading health plan executives. The conference also provides the opportunity to interact with policy makers about specific issues important to the industry.



RAM Technologies is a leading developer of software solutions for Medicare and Medicaid health plans. Their solutions include HEALTHsuite® and eHealthsuite™. HEALTHsuite is a fully integrated, enterprise-wide application that automates all aspects of benefit administration and claim adjudication. eHealthsuite is a web portal that provides real-time access to information for members, providers, brokers and employers.



“AHIP’s Conference is a very important event that brings together the leading players in Medicare and Medicaid,” states Robert Tulio, President of RAM Technologies “through these events AHIP provides the ideal forum to share ideas and to help shape the industry as it continues to evolve.”



About America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP)

AHIP is the voice of America’s health insurers. The national association represents almost 1,300 member companies providing medical expense insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, dental insurance, supplemental insurance, stop-loss insurance and reinsurance to consumers, employers, and public purchasers. Their goal is to provide a unified voice for the health care financing industry, to expand access to high quality, cost effective health care to all Americans, and to ensure Americans’ financial security through robust insurance markets, product flexibility and innovation, and an abundance of consumer choice. For more information on America’s Health Insurance Plans visit www.ahip.org



About RAM Technologies

RAM Technologies has been providing innovative software solutions to the payer segment of the healthcare industry for over 26 years. Their advanced applications HEALTHsuite and eHealthsuite have been implemented at healthcare organizations throughout the country meeting the complex needs of health plans serving the Medicare, Medicaid, Commercial, Consumer-Directed and Federal Health Programs. Based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania you can contact RAM Technologies at (877) 654-8810 or on the web at www.ramtechnologiesinc.com

