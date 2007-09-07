Women's Blueprint for Success Powergroup Launched

Maplewood, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2007 -- “Just as it takes a village to raise a child, it takes a supportive, well-intentioned community to empower women to reach all of their goals,” states Suzanne Evans, Founder of Blueprint Life Coaching. Ms. Evans is passionate about helping people figure out – and then achieve – their life’s purpose. The Women’s Blueprint for Success Powergroup is one way she believes she can help.



The Women’s Blueprint for Success Powergroup will begin sessions on Sunday, October 7, 2007 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Says Ms. Evans, “the members of this powergroup will be highly motivated to achieve their own success, and be willing to embrace the connections and commitments of the group. I’ve talked with so many women who want more, and I always tell them that 90% of winning the battle of wanting more is taking the first step.”



The Women’s Blueprint for Success Powergroup requires a commitment of six (6) months. Sessions will be held every other Sunday beginning on October 7 and conclude with individual members having created their own unique blueprint for success. Ms. Evans defines success as the ‘blueprint’ or ‘detailed plan of action’. The Women’s Blueprint for Success Powergroup is designed for women who have never created a blueprint for success, need to renovate their blueprint, or are ready to learn how to do so.



Membership in the Women’s Blueprint for Success Powergroup is limited to eight (8) committed women and requires a short conversation with Ms. Evans to talk about what each member desires from and can bring to the group dynamic. Members will receive priority email codes and burst calls (5-10 minutes at any pre-scheduled time) to help them move through the process for creating their blueprint for success, as well as a 50% discount off private sessions (a savings of $75). The monthly group fee is $150. Any woman who is truly ready to create their blueprint for success is encouraged to contact Ms. Evans regardless of their financial circumstances. Women interested in registering for the Women’s Blueprint for Success Powergroup should call or email Ms. Evans to be pre-screened at 917-385-1385 or suzanne@blueprintlifecoaching.com, respectively.



The passion that drives Ms. Evans to create the Women’s Blueprint for Success Powergroup is ensured with a strict guarantee. Says Ms. Evans, “I will provide continued private coaching to any member of the group that feels they do not have a blueprint for success, if no change has been made in their life after they have completed the blueprint process and followed their plan”. She continues, “if you are committed to the group and the process, you will see the positive changes that propel you forward, hold you accountable, and result in increased well-being and happiness”.



Suzanne Evans, MA is the Founder of Blueprint Life Coaching. She works with writers, politicians, corporate managers, small business owners, actors and educators, among others, to help them actively seek change through education and grow a life driven by vision and purpose. She received her BA from Lees-McRae College and earned her Masters Degree in Educational Theatre from New York University. Ms. Evans bring a wealth of experience and a kaleidoscope of circumstances to her coaching that enable her to assist individuals and groups in designing their best life. Visit http://www.blueprintlifecoaching.com to learn more.

