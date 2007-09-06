Dealers Supply Company Chooses FeatureTel As National Telephony Provider

Apex, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2007 -- FeatureTel, North Carolina’s premier hosted Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone company for businesses, today announced a new addition to the company’s high profile client list. Durham based Dealers Supply Company, a national floor coverings wholesaler, has selected FeatureTel as its exclusive telephone systems and services provider.



FeatureTel specializes in fully-hosted, remote VoIP implementations for high-growth companies. In addition to standard business telephone features like voicemail, caller ID, conferencing, call logging, and automated attendant, FeatureTel clients utilize advanced features like web-based call management, find-me/follow-me, customized hold messages, remote voicemail notification and global extension dialing. Client phone systems are kept safe in an off-site carrier grade hosting facility. Therefore, regardless of power outages or other business interruption conditions, FeatureTel clients are assured of guaranteed call delivery.



As a national wholesale flooring provider, uninterrupted call center communication is a critical component in driving Dealers Supply’s customer satisfaction and sales growth. “We initially chose a national telephony solutions provider for our business,” said Russell Barringer, CEO of Dealers Supply. “However, when we began to experience ongoing performance issues with them, we decided to switch to a local VoIP provider. We chose FeatureTel because of their successful track record with Triangle businesses. FeatureTel really knows how to do it right; they have been, hands down, 1,000 times better than our previous provider.”



In addition to delivering cost effective and scalable telephony solutions, FeatureTel recognizes that responsive, consistent customer service is the key to maintaining lasting relationships within the North Carolina business community.



According to Paul Levering, President and CEO of FeatureTel, LLC, “Dealers Supply Company is the perfect candidate for the FeatureTel solution. Their call center agents are dispersed around the country, and are receiving tens of thousands of minutes a month of inbound calls. We developed a powerful one stop solution that provides Dealers Supply with a state of the art phone system with guaranteed call delivery at a lower upfront and monthly cost than a traditional phone system.”



About FeatureTel, LLC

Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, FeatureTel is a premier hosted VoIP provider. FeatureTel’s enterprise level telephony solutions are employed by companies in the Financial, Legal and Professional Services industries, among others. FeatureTel was the first hosted VoIP carrier in North Carolina to receive Competitive Local Exchange Certification by the state’s Utilities Commission. In addition, the company was recognized as a Top 25 Phone Service Provider by the American Cities Network of Business Journals. FeatureTel clients include Hutchison Law Group, Capstone Bank, Fidelity National Title Insurance and LeBleu Water. For more information, contact FeatureTel at (919) 459-2300, e-mail info@featuretel.com or visit http://www.featuretel.com.

