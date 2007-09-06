The Massachusetts Council on Family Mediation Announces Staff Changes

Chelmsford, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2007 -- The Massachusetts Council on Family Mediation has announced that long-time administrator DeLaurice (Dee) Fraylick has stepped down.



Fraylick has been a familiar face with the council for 15 years. As the group’s sole staff assistant, she has been responsible for coordinating administrative functions, member events and board activities. Fraylick is especially recognized for her hard work on behalf of the Family Mediation Institute, the council’s highly regarded annual conference. That conference is now in its sixth year.



Council president Lynda Robbins noted that directors and members will miss Fraylick’s dedication, compassion and insight. “We’ve been so fortunate to have Dee as part of our organization,” said Robbins. “She’s been a terrific unifying force with both members and the general public. The council has grown tremendously because of her efforts.”



Robbins also announced that the council has retained Ramona Goutiere of Goutiere Professional Business Services to manage the administrative affairs of the organization. GPBS (http://www.GetGPBS.com), a virtual assistance firm based in Ashland, N.H., specializes in nonprofit management, writing services and administrative support.



“Ramona has large shoes to fill but we are looking forward to her fresh insights and energy,” said Robbins.



Goutiere is excited about working with the MCFM board and membership. She has also appreciated Fraylick’s generous support during the transition. “Dee is the ‘institutional memory’ of the council and a priceless resource,” noted Goutiere. “My goal is to give members the same level of care and attention Dee has so graciously given them all these years.”



For more information, contact MCFM at 781-449-4430 or masscouncil@mcfm.org.



About the Massachusetts Council on Family Mediation, Inc.:

MCFM is a nonprofit organization established more than 25 years ago by family mediators interested in sharing knowledge and setting guidelines for family mediation. MCFM is the oldest professional organization in Massachusetts dedicated to family mediation.



MCFM serves the public and its members by



-- Providing information about divorce and family mediation

-- Maintaining a mediator referral directory

-- Publishing the “Family Mediation Quarterly”

-- Providing continuing education to divorce mediators and other professionals

-- Setting standards to guide the professional practice of mediation

-- Offering a certification program for qualified members



MCFM’s Web address is http://www.mcfm.org. The council can be reached by phone at 781-449-4430 or by e-mail at masscouncil@mcfm.org.

