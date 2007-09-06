Plus-Sized Model Auditions in Tallahassee

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2007 -- The Phat & Phabulous Fashion Tour announces that it will be holding auditions in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday, September 8, 2007. The Tour is looking for plus-size models of all ages, races and backgrounds to participate in runway fashion shows, photo shoots, some travel assignments, and social networking. Auditions will be held at Club Rayn, 1660 N. Monroe St., Tallahassee, FL 32304 (in the Lake Ella Publix shopping center). Registration is from 9am to 10am for model consideration. This is an excellent opportunity to participate in the fashion show that has been taking America by storm since its launch this spring.



While previous modeling experience is welcome, it is not necessary to participate in the events. Audition winners will be part of an elite modeling team, known as the “Phabby Girls”, representing the Phat & Phabulous organization headed by founder, Lynda Moultry, author of “101 Plus Size Women’s Clothing Tips”. Moultry has also served as a style editor for various newspapers in the Southeast.



“Building up the confidence of plus-sized women and letting them know that no matter what, they are a beautiful, amazing, full-figured woman is one of my biggest joys,” remarked Lynda Moultry, fashion guru, author, and founder of the Phat and Phabulous Tour. “Once women really believe that, it will show from the inside out and they will know how to work those curves to look spectacular in just about anything!”



The tour is deigned with the attitude in mind that the options for plus-sized women are unlimited. With most mainstream trends now translating to larger sizes, the show features apparel such as colorful tunics, sexy wrap dresses, sophisticated denim, bright accessories, the hottest footwear, and a revamped outlook on why being a plus-sized woman means having the ability to be stylish, bold and fabulous!



Additional information on The Phat & Phabulous Fashion Tour and Lynda Moultry call 850-251-0812 or visit the website at http://www.PhatAndPhabulous.com.

