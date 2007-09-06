Centrify DirectControl Wins Windows IT Pro Editors’ Choice Award

Mountain View, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2007 -- Centrify Corporation today announced that Windows IT Pro presented Centrify DirectControl the Editors’ Choice award for Cross-Platform Identity Management Solutions for Single Sign-On in the September 2007 issue of Windows IT Pro magazine. As the only solution to receive 5 out of 5 stars, DirectControl was highlighted for its ability to deliver secure access control and authentication capabilities by integrating non-Microsoft platforms with Active Directory in highly complex and heterogeneous environments. “Centrify DirectControl wins the Editors' Choice award, as it is the most robust product …. You can't go wrong if you choose Centrify,” wrote reviewers Darren Ehmke and Eric Rux.



The detailed review analyzed how UNIX, Linux and Mac systems could be integrated within an Active Directory environment to enable single sign-on (SSO) and address regulatory compliance requirements around identity management in a cross-platform environment. The reviewers conferred the Editors’ Choice award on DirectControl in a comparative review noting DirectControl’s thorough documentation, smooth installation, and straightforward set-up wizards. They cited the sophistication of DirectControl’s Group Policy support and its patent-pending Zone capability—a means to logically group systems to simplify administration and deliver more granular access control. Additionally, the editors appreciated the comprehensive reporting capabilities and software development kit that provided additional flexibility to administrators.



“This recognition from the technical experts at Windows IT Pro reflects the same reasons that hundreds of our enterprise customers—including over 25% of the Fortune 50—have cited when selecting Centrify DirectControl,” said David McNeely, director of product management at Centrify. “Centrify DirectControl’s robustness combined with its ease of use makes it their preferred solution for centrally securing their systems, applications and databases using Microsoft Active Directory.”



The complete article is available at http://www.windowsitpro.com/articles/print.cfm?articleid=96592



About DirectControl

Centrify DirectControl delivers secure access control and centralized identity management by seamlessly integrating UNIX, Linux, Mac, web and database platforms with Microsoft Active Directory. DirectControl is non-intrusive, easy to deploy and manage, and is the only solution that both enables fine-grained access control through its unique Zone technology and does not require Active Directory schema extensions.



About Centrify

Centrify is a leading provider of auditing, access control and identity management solutions that centrally secure an organization’s heterogeneous systems, web applications, databases and storage systems using Microsoft Active Directory. Centrify DirectControl (http://www.centrify.com/directcontrol/) secures an organization’s non-Microsoft platforms using the same authentication, authorization and Group Policy services deployed for its Windows environment. Centrify DirectAudit (http://www.centrify.com/directaudit/) complements DirectControl by delivering auditing, logging and real-time monitoring of user activity on non-Microsoft systems. Together, they help organizations improve IT efficiency, better comply with regulatory requirements, and move toward a more secure, connected infrastructure for their heterogeneous computing environment. For more information about Centrify and its DirectControl and DirectAudit solutions, call +1 650-961-1100 or visit http://www.centrify.com

