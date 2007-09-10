Titanium-Jewelry.com Offers Free Solution to Ring Sizing Dilemmas

Modesto, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2007 -- Titanium-Jewelry.com, a leading online retailer of titanium rings and unique titanium jewelry designs for men and women, today announced a free solution to the troubles associated with ring sizing. Titanium-jewelry.com is offering visitors a Free Ring Sizer Kit with no hassles and no obligations.



When shopping for a ring, especially a wedding ring, most people do not know the ring size, whether it’s their own or their spouse to be. Ensuring the right size is imperative and often times, challenging. Men’s wedding bands especially, are sized improperly due to inaccurate guesses and a common misconception that the ring should easily slide off the finger with no resistance. On the contrary however, rings should twist off rather than slide or pull off.



“Approximately 80% of all size exchanges for men’s wedding bands and men’s rings are ½ size to 1 full size smaller than the original order,” stated Ron Yates, founder of www.Titanium-Jewelry.com, leading online seller of men’s titanium rings and tungsten rings. “Most people tend to order rings too large and have to send the ring back for a size exchange. This is an avoidable hassle with our Free Ring Sizer offer,” said Yates.



By offering the Free Ring Sizer Kit, Titanium-Jewelry.com hopes to help customers avoid costly mistakes as well as minimize the frustration and difficulties associated with first time and returning ring buyers. Many web jewelers don’t accept returns or will charge restocking fees and return shipping charges. In addition, many brick and mortar jewelers are not much help either unless they think a purchase is likely. Titianium-jewelry.com is highly regarded among its customers and industry members for offering quality titanium rings, tungsten rings and titanium jewelry and above and beyond customer service. In addition to the Free Ring Sizer Kit, they also have their Ring for Life Program which guarantees a lifetime of properly fitting titanium rings and tungsten rings.



For more information on the selecting the proper ring size, visit our Free Ring Sizer Kit program at http://www.titanium-jewelry.com/signup-ringsizer.html.



About Titanium-Jewelry.com

Titanium-Jewelry.com provides a wide selection of titanium rings and jewelry unique style for men and women. As a complement to Yates & Co Jewelers, the brick-and-mortar counterpart to Titanium-Jewelry.com, customers have relied upon receiving the highest quality products from the most respected titanium jewelry experts in the field. Titanium-Jewelry.com provides unparalleled customer service and accessible expertise in titanium jewelry, equaling the best possible online shopping experience. Founded in 1988, Titanium-Jewelry offers the best selection of custom fine jewelry with unique and original designs plus a complete line of titanium jewelry for men and women. For more information, please visit http://www.Titanium-Jewelry.com.





