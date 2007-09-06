PublicAngel.com Is Adapting to the Changing Habits of Online Property Hunters

Birmingham, Midlands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2007 -- Nilesh Gohil the founder of PublicAngel.com has released a BETA version of the newly designed website. The new website design incorporates 4 types of search facilities that cater for visitors various search habits including Keyword search, Google map search, Detailed search (with Advance settings) and Region search.



According to Nilesh Gohil, "More people are turning to the internet when looking for a home and it’s become apparent that internet users find searching with keywords and maps is the quickest way to find property."



Speaking about the new website design, Nilesh Gohil said “I’m proud of the new design features. Visually it’s easier on the eyes and much more user friendly. I’m expecting a positive feedback from the increasing number of independent estate and letting agents who are currently benefiting from the range of free services offered to them. It’s a great platform for the agents to showcase their properties and becomes a profitable part of their online marketing campaign, all for free.”



A beta version of the new website design has been released ahead of its official launch planned later this year. This move will help PublicAngel to get valuable feedback from the websites users. The beta versions aim is to monitor visitors search habits and with other technological advances in the internet, will continue to help shape the future of the websites design.



PublicAngel.com allows the general public to market (for free) their properties as a valuable addition to their agents advertising or as an alternative. The new design incorporates the marketing of commercial and international properties.



The website also appeals to a large number of property investors and developers due to additional benefits such as below market value property sourcing, forum; property and mortgage calculators, property news service and PublicAngels own Mortgage Guru Service.



Visitors can also stay in touch with the latest property market updates by subscribing to PublicAngels newsletter - ‘The Wealth Developer’.



NOTES TO THE EDITORS:



• Nilesh Gohil is available for interviews and photographs.

• Nilesh’s book “Journey of a Thousand Properties” aimed at investors and first-time buyers is available at www.publicangel.com/wealth.

• This book can also be used as a prize for competitions.

• Call +44 (0)121 288 2809 or email info@publicangel.com

• A website factfile is available online at http://www.publicangel.com/press/pressroom.html

• Find out more at http://www.publicangel.com

