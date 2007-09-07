MEDICO Provides Care in Central America Following Hurricane Felix

Georgetown, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2007 -- MEDICO, a non-profit humanitarian service organization serving the indigenous populations of Honduras and Nicaragua, will be providing medical clinics for the needy in Central Honduras. This organization has been serving Central America for over 17 years providing care where little to no care is available through over 2200 international volunteers who serve. They are based out of Georgetown, Texas.



Teams of eighteen to twenty-two medical and non-medical volunteers give a week of their time to set up field teams of medical, optometric and dental health clinics. On September 8th MEDICO will send field team #110 in response to the communities surrounding Monte Verde in the Department of Intibuca, Honduras. Monte Verde is located in the mountainous central region of Honduras and is the home to some 4000 residents living in extreme poverty. Medicines and supplies for field team efforts are provided through donation and through the purchasing of specific types of meds.



MEDICO works in conjunction with in-country host organizations that assist in providing logistical support throughout the country. Although MEDICO is a non-governmental organization they will work with the Honduran government in providing response where response is needed.



On September 29th, MEDICO will be sending field team #111 into the communities surrounding Las Aradas in the department of Intibuca. This effort will the continuation of an Adopt-A-Village Initiative designed by MEDICO and providing sustained care over the course of 5 years. Timeliness of the MEDICO efforts is apparent as these communities have both suffered loss due to Hurricane Felix.



For more information visit the MEDICO website at http://www.medico.org or call (512)930-1893 CST to help.

