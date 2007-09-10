Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Ranks No. 2,490 on the 2007 Inc. 5,000 - With Three-Year Sales Growth of 140.4%

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2007 -- The Inc. 5,000, an extension of Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 500 list, catches many businesses that are too big to grow at the pace required to make the Inc. 500, as well as a host of smaller firms. Taken as a whole, these companies represent the backbone of the U.S. economy.



“The Inc. 5,000 provides the most comprehensive look ever at the most important part of the economy – the entrepreneurial part,” said Inc. 5,000 Project Manager Jim Melloan. “The expansion of the list has allowed us to tell the stories of larger companies, older companies, and a wealth of companies in industries like Manufacturing and Construction that are underreported in the business media.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. (Dallas Contracting) is a specialized trade contractor with expertise in demolition services, mobile onsite concrete crushing, brownfield redevelopment, scrap metal recycling, salvage, de-construction, dismantlement and used equipment sales and purchasing. Dallas Contracting has been in business for over 28 years, is financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2) and operates on a nationwide basis.



The 2007 Inc. 5,000 ranked Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. No. 2,490 which is in the top 50% of all the companies ranked. Dallas Contracting was also ranked as No. 4 in construction in the State of New Jersey and No.4 in demolition contractor services / site preparation in the State of New Jersey. Dallas Contracting’s Inc. 5000 profile can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000/2007/company-profile.html?id=200724900



The 2007 Inc. 5,000, as revealed online at www.inc.com, reported median revenue of $9.4 million and median three-year growth of 140 percent. Complete information on this year’s Inc. 5,000, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The list features a profile for each company, almost all of them written as a result of Inc. interviews with management. In addition, the list is searchable according to numerous criteria, including industry, city, state, region, and year founded.



About Inc.com:

About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.:

Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. provides demolition and concrete crushing services nationwide. More information on the company can be found at http://www.dallascontracting.com

