The association of Belarussian software development companies, Infopark has became a partner of the Ukrainian Outsourcing Forum 2007

Kyiv, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2007 -- Scientific technology association "Infopark", uniting software development companies of Belarus Republic, is going to partner the Ukrainian Outsourcing Forum 2007 (UOF 2007), that is organized by Ukrainian Hi-Tech Initiative organization, and will take place in November 1-2, 2007 in Kyiv.



In accordance with the agreement between the Forum organizers and "Infopark" leaders, all association members will get special discounts for participation in any Forum events. In addition, Belarus participants will be offered an opportunity to organize a discussion section dedicated to "IT Outsourcing in Belarus" and featuring presentations of Belarus companies within the Forum.



According to "Infopark" Chairman of the Board, Vladimir Bas'ko, "by partnering the Ukrainian Outsourcing Forum '2007 we get an opportunity to present Belarus IT potential at the international arena better. In 2006 such Belarus companies as EPAM Systems, IBA, Intetics Co., ScienceSoft participated in the UOF 2006 and noted a due level of the event. This year we hope to involve a larger number of participants form Belarus in order to give a better presentation of Belarus IT Outsourcing and BPO services market.



Ukrainian Outsourcing Forum is a business-forum aimed at boosting software development and outsourcing services market in Central and Eastern Europe.



The Conference held within the Forum will include several sections dedicated to the following subjects:



• Global marketing of outsourcing services;

• Regional software development centers in Ukraine;

• Embedded Firmware programming and Hardware Design in Ukraine;

• IT professionals market. Search. Training. Education.

• The best outsourcing solutions,

• Software quality. QA and testing. Independent testing;

• Business Processes Outsourcing (BPO).



The Forum will feature an exhibition of the services and solutions by the leading Eastern European IT outsourcing companies.



Also, within the Forum there will be held the "Ukrainian IT Matchmaking Event 2007" that will allow participants to organize business meetings, acquaintances, company presentations and find partners. On-line meetings scheduler allows viewing the Forum participants' profiles and set the meeting in advance.



In addition, the Forum participants will be offered a floor at the following Round-table Discussions: "Ukraine, The IT First Nation" and "Ecosystem of Software development industry".



The third day of the Forum will be dedicated to acquainting the Forum guests with the sights of Kiev, the capital of Ukraine and one of the oldest cities in Europe.



About Ukrainian Hi-Tech Initiative:

Ukrainian Hi-Tech Initiative (www.hi-tech.org.ua) is a leading alliance of Ukrainian software development companies involved into outsourcing, offshore software development, IT projects development and deployment as well as BPO services outsourcing. Ukrainian Hi-Tech Initiative is the organizer of the annual Ukrainian Outsourcing Forum (www.outsourcing-forum.com.ua) - IT Business Forum aimed at covering and promotion of Ukrainian software development and outsourcing services market.



Ukrainian Hi-Tech Initiative objectives are:



• expansion of international contacts and relations for collaboration in the area of software development

• formation of positive image of Ukrainian software development on the global markets

• search and selection of the partners, providing IT outsourcing and BPO services in Ukraine

• organization of meetings between Ukrainian and foreign companies

• formation of investment into Ukrainian software development industry



Infopark - Belarus association of software development companies.



Scientific technology association "Infopark", uniting software development companies of Belarus Republic, was founded in December 2001 by the government decision in order to improve organizational, economic, and social conditions for the Information Technology research, development and export. With these views the association members get a number of privileges.



Currently the association unites 57 software development companies with different types of ownership, employing more than 8 thousand of IT professionals, which amounts to more than 70% of all software developers in Belarus.



Among "Infopark" members there is an absolute majority of well-known leaders in local IT industry: Closed JSC "BelHard Group", Closed JSC "International Business Alliance" (IBA), "EPAM Systems", Closed JSC "NauchSoft", JSC "System Technology" and others.



