Salesforce.com AppExchange ISV Partners Use OpSource On-Demand to Accelerate Time to Market by 33 Percent

Santa Clara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2007 -- OpSource™, the SaaS delivery experts, today announced that AppExchange ISV partners can accelerate their time to market by 33 percent by choosing OpSource On-Demand™ for Web application delivery. OpSource On-Demand speeds time to market for AppExchange partners by providing a world-class Web application delivery platform, years of experience in working with salesforce.com as a certified partner, and value-added services such as comprehensive on-boarding, customer billing and user analytics. Accelerating the certification process for partners by one-third enables them to more quickly bring innovative SaaS solutions to market via the AppExchange. OpSource delivers AppExchange applications for software and Web companies ranging in size and experience, from established leaders like Business Objects and Visual Mining to innovative new on-demand companies like Audiocast and RingLead. OpSource is enabling ISVs to use salesforce.com’s AppExchange to take advantage of the power and momentum of the on-demand movement.



"Working seamlessly with partners that can enable SaaS adoption is what will help sustain the kind of growth IDC foresees for the delivery model," explained Erin TenWolde, senior analyst, Software as a Service, IDC. "The relationship between salesforce.com and OpSource is an example of the developing partner network that we see unfolding in the SaaS area."



Additionally, salesforce.com, the market and technology leader in on-demand business services has re-certified OpSource for the third year in a row as an application delivery and hosting partner. OpSource was the first SaaS delivery vendor to be certified by salesforce.com.



George Hu, CMO, salesforce.com, said: “Thousands of customer installations of on-demand partner applications have taken place on the AppExchange, demonstrating its amazing momentum. The on-demand model gives developers and partners the power and ability to focus on innovation, not infrastructure. ISV partners can use OpSource’s services as an on-ramp to the AppExchange and as a complement to building and running their applications natively on the Salesforce on-demand platform.”



Marjie Zander, President and CEO, ClearMeeting, which offers “no-frills” web conferencing tailored to the needs of sales professionals, noted,: “OpSource’s insights and hands-on support were invaluable in helping us accelerate the launch of our ClearMeeting sales tool on AppExchange. OpSource provided a level of knowledge and experience with salesforce.com that we have not seen elsewhere — not just on the technical side, but also in terms of marketing and business development.”



Steve Lehr, CEO and president of RingLead, which offers salesforce.com customers preventive de-duplication services, added: “The biggest value for us was peace of mind. OpSource takes care of everything we need to deliver our Web application, from hardware to application management to end user support, so that we can focus on developing, marketing and selling our solution.”



OpSource On-Demand, a comprehensive, award-winning Web application delivery platform, enables companies to quickly and securely offer applications on-demand. OpSource On-Demand delivers a best-in-class, fully scalable software, hardware and network infrastructure, including application management and 24x7 customer-branded end user support. In addition, OpSource On-Demand includes tools that accelerate revenue generation, such as ”click-to-buy” services, customer billing and user analytics. OpSource is the only company to offer Success-Based PricingSM, a unit-based pricing model that allows businesses to begin with a modest minimum commitment and scale expenses as revenues increase.



Treb Ryan, CEO of OpSource, said: “OpSource has set the gold standard for Web application delivery and continues to raise the bar as the only vendor to provide a next generation SaaS delivery solution that far surpasses simple Web hosting and managed services. OpSource adds valuable services such as 24x7 customer-branded call center support and integrated customer on-boarding and billing capabilities, all priced on-demand. We even help our customers with marketing and sales. OpSource accelerates AppExchange certification for our customers, enabling them to bring innovative enterprise application software to market far more quickly and cost-efficiently. Essentially, you can think of it this way: if AppExchange is the iTunes of enterprise application software, then OpSource On-Demand is the iPod!”



“Let’s face it, delivering services over the Web is not in the DNA of software companies, who must learn to deal with security, availability, disaster recovery, change management, operational discipline and round-the-clock end user support,” added Ryan. “OpSource lifts that huge burden from the software companies.”



OpSource will present information about OpSource On-Demand and other value-added services for AppExchange partners at Booth #119 during salesforce.com's Dreamforce Conference, September 16 -19, 2007 in San Francisco at the Moscone Center.



Salesforce Platform and the AppExchange

Salesforce Platform is the on-demand platform for the next generation of business applications. Salesforce Platform reinvents traditional customization and integration and enables the creation of a whole new generation of on-demand applications that go beyond client/server computing. The Salesforce Platform allows applications to be easily shared, exchanged and installed with a few simple clicks via salesforce.com's AppExchange directory, enabling all the innovation that the Salesforce Platform unleashes to benefit the entire on-demand community.



The AppExchange economy continues to expand as thousands of salesforce.com customers have installed thousands of on-demand business applications available on the AppExchange, found at http://www.salesforce.com/appexchange.



About OpSource

OpSource™ delivers Web applications and software as a service for on-demand companies, with hundreds of applications, millions of users and billions of transactions supported daily. OpSource On-Demand, the leading platform for Web application delivery, is defining how Web-based software is delivered. By choosing OpSource as their Web application delivery partner, companies are freed from investing in and managing the complex and costly infrastructure and services necessary to deliver applications over the Web. They can instead focus their resources on developing, marketing and selling their applications and services. OpSource On-Demand is suitable for companies at any stage of growth, with any type of on-demand application. OpSource is the only company to offer Success-Based PricingSM, a unit-based pricing model that allows businesses to begin with a modest minimum commitment and scale expenses as revenues increase.



Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, OpSource has Web application delivery centers in Virginia, London and Bangalore. For more information about OpSource, visit www.opsource.net.



OpSource, OpSource On-Demand and the OpSource logo are trademarks of OpSource, Inc. Success-Based Pricing is a service mark of OpSource, Inc. All other trademarks and company names mentioned are protected by their respective owners.

