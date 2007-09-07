Capability Company Selected as the Executive Search Firm for Chief Development Officer of the Washington, DC Oblate Missionary Society

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2007 -- Ms. Rebecca Worters, President of Capability Company, an executive search firm headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, enthusiastically announced today that the Oblate Missionary Society, Inc. in Washington, D.C. has retained the services of her search firm. In charge of recruiting for the Chief Development Officer position of the Oblate Missionary Society, Capability Company was selected from among a group of well-positioned search firms and is moving forward on the search immediately.



The Chief Development Officer will oversee the coordination of fundraising operations in San Antonio Texas and Belleville , Illinois , as well as handling other remote fundraising efforts. The Chief Development Officer will also create a cohesive culture that enhances the goals and mission of the Oblates as well as the productivity of fundraising operations.



As a well-respected national search firm for the nonprofit sector, Capability Company has successfully recruited influential fundraising and organizational key people for the nonprofit sector. Having demonstrated measurable results as well as positive changes in an array of well-established non-profit environments, Capability Company offers both executive recruitment and general hiring consulting services to nonprofit clients around the country.



Quoting Ms. Worters: “Capability Company is extremely pleased and very proud to be involved in the search for Chief Development Officer for the Washington DC Oblate Missionary Society. Our role will be to facilitate and expedite the process by conducting a thorough and comprehensive search, identifying the most qualified candidates for this position. With years of experience in the industry, we know the challenges involved in hiring for the non-profit sector and the in-depth time required in sorting through candidates. It is for that reason that Capability Company has devised a search system, which precisely selects the most appropriate candidate quickly and efficiently.”



The target date for completion of the search for Chief Development Officer is projected by the end of 2007.



About Capability Company

Capability Company is a national recruiting firm, based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Strategically recruiting professionals located in key markets, the company was established in 2002 and currently conducts searches exclusively for the nonprofit sector. Recruiting for a wide range of positions, Capability Company has earned an exceptional reputation for recruiting Executive Directors, Presidents, CEO's Fundraising professionals, Chief Financial Officers, Communications, Public Relations and Marketing professionals as well as Program Officers and Directors. To learn more about Capability Company, please visit the web site at http://www.capabilitycompany.com or call 866 832-1136 for further details.



About DC Oblates Missionary Society

The Oblate Missionary Society Inc. (OMSI) is a national fundraising organization supporting the works of the US Province of Missionary Oblates (USP) in the US and around the world. The mission of OMSI fundraising is to provide funds to support the ministry goals of the Province within the context of the Gospel message. As ministry needs continue to grow, the USP has identified an increase on the reliance of active fundraising within the culture of collaboration, cooperation and integrity, as a high priority for the organization. OMSI has an annual budget of $50 million and receives support from individual, planned giving and institutional giving. Today, over 4,000 Oblate priests and brothers work in 68 countries on every continent.

