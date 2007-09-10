Hound.com Can Save Recruiters Countless Hours and Increase Their Income

Pasadena, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2007 -- Because Hound.com only displays jobs from employers’ career webpages, recruiters will find that they have an edge on the competition if they use the site.



“Hound is a very useful tool that I think recruiters are going to use often throughout their business endeavors,” said Hound.com CEO A. Harrison Barnes. “Because many of Hound’s jobs have only been manually dug up by a few people and not posted on commercial job boards, recruiters will be able to find more active and untapped jobs for their clients.”



Hound.com’s sophisticated search engine is designed to only find job listings posted on employers’ webpages—which tend to have the most current and sought-after job ads. Hound.com effectively disregards listings from job boards because they tend to be outdated advertisements of jobs for which numerous candidates have already applied.



The distinctive and rewarding results returned by Hound.com are also completely free. There are no fees attached to the site. Using Hound.com is as easy as using your favorite Internet search engine.



“At Hound, we’re aiming to have the purest and most comprehensive collection of active jobs in the world for the best price: free,” said Barnes.



About Hound.com:

Hound.com is a Juriscape company. Juriscape was founded in January 2000 and has been helping job seekers find employment for more than seven years. Today, Juriscape has grown into an international, multimillion-dollar affiliation of more than 15 profitable companies and 500 enthusiastic employees.