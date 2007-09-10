IMGENEX Exclusive North America Distributor for Dendritics

San Dieago, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2007 -- IMGENEXis pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Dendritics SAS (Dardilly, France) to make their portfolio of highly characterized and validated monoclonal Dendritic cell research antibodies available to researchers in North America and India. Founded in 2005, the goal of Dendritics SAS was to make their technology and expertise available to the commercial market where other researchers could benefit from these innovative reagents. Dendritics’ reagents have been validated and reported in many peer reviewed publications and can be used in flow cytometric analysis, IHC, cell depletion and blocking assays. All antibodies are purified and most are available in a multiple formats.



Dendritics SAS research reagents are categorized into six major research focus areas: Dendritic Cell (DC) subtypes, C-type Lectin Receptors (CLRs),Toll-like Receptors(TLRs), DC Migration, Cytokines and Cytokine Receptors, Antigen processing & Presentation/ Allergy and include IL7R, pDC/IPC clone 120G8, DCIR, DCLAMP clone 1010E1, DC LAMP clone 104G4, Mouse Langerin.



Visit our Dendritics’ product page to obtain technical data on these exciting products. For technical questions, bulk reagent inquiries, or to request your own Dendritics Resource manual, contact us using our Technical Support webpage, email us at info@imgenex.com, or call toll free at 1-800-848-9513



For more information visit: http://www.imgenex.com



