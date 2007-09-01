Tissue Micro arrays : A powerful solution for Biomarker validation

SAN DIEGO, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2007 -- IMGENEX is excited to announce the availability of patient survival data for 25 of their most popular slides. This information will enable researchers to identify important prognostic markers and biomarker clusters for characterization of disease progression and patient outcome.



Tissue microarrays (TMA) are a high-throughput method for investigating biomarkers in multiple tissue specimens using multiple techniques including immuno-histo-chemistry, in situ hybridization, FISH and PCR. However, one of the current limitations of this tool is the limited availability of patient survival data which is key to testing the predictive value of relevant biomarkers.



To have complete information regarding Imgenex Corporation’s entire selection of Tissue Microarray slides including cancer, normal, and diseased tissues, visit our TMA resource center. Here you can sort by organ, tissue type, species, and specific diagnosis to find a slide matching your precise requirements.



Learn more about our Tissue Microarrays collection and other tissue derivative products by visiting our website http://www.imgenex.com or calling us at 1-800-848-9513.



Address:-

Imgen Corporation

11175 Flintkote Avenue

SAN DIEGO, CA 92121-1318, US

(858) 642-0978 fax: 999 999 9999

