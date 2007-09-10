Building Community Through Bizymoms.com Cities!

Brampton, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2007 -- Created in 1997 by Liz Folger, a work-at-home-mom expert and author of the book, “The Stay-at-Home Mom’s Guide To Making Money From Home,” Bizymoms.com is in the business of helping the woman at home. People at Bizymoms.com know firsthand how hard it can be to get a home business off the ground since they are all home business owners themselves. Everyone at Bizymoms.com believes in three core traits of success for the woman at home; determination, motivation and an idea. This is why, over the last ten years, Bizymoms has made motivating and supporting women their top priority.



Their next greatest highlight is the Bizymoms.com city by city community building project. According their Community Director, Susan Hutson, “Bizymoms City websites provide women all over the country with the opportunity to meet other moms in their general area, offer support and advice to each other, and network to build their business.”



They have already launched these live sites in cities like Orlando, Phoenix and Boston and they are hoping to launch these sites in cities like Ocala, Florida and San Antonio, Texas in the near future. “The world is becoming a smaller place by the day, and by providing moms with their own exclusive city website,” says Susan, “we are helping to create immediate communities where moms within their area can connect, blog, advise, and share.”



In addition, these city sites offer information regarding attractions, events, news and the buzz in and around these cities.